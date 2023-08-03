Hearing ordered in murder case

Sheriff's Office eavesdropped on defendant's calls with lawyer

A state appeals court has ordered a hearing in a murder case to consider a motion to vacate the guilty verdict.

Defendant Gary Maull was convicted of second-degree murder in the Cattaraugus County Court before Judge Ronald D. Ploetz.

Maull subsequently filed a motion to vacate the conviction because police eavesdropped on phone calls between Maull and his appointed attorney and the attorney did nothing about it.

In September 2020 Ploetz summarily denied Maull’s motion.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed that ruling and sent the case back to County Court for a hearing.

Maull was convicted in the murder of Otis Lamont Parks in August 2014. Parks died from a single gunshot to the head. DNA evidence recovered at the crime scene was linked to Maull and co-defendant, Thomas Hall.

The prosecution claimed that Maull killed Parks in retaliation for Parks having informed on Maull about a June 2013 burglary and assault.

Before Maull was indicted for the Parks homicide, he was arrested for bail jumping in connection with the 2013 case. While being held at the Cattaraugus County Jail, Maull spoke on the phone with his attorney. At least three phone calls between them were intercepted and eavesdropped on by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

Maull was indicted in the murder case after the eavesdropping, and he was later convicted. At sentencing, Maull told the judge about the eavesdropping. His lawyer told the judge that he did not use eavesdropping as part of the defense because he “didn’t think (the eavesdropping) was relevant” to the murder case.

Ploetz took no action with regard to the eavesdropping allegations.

In a previous appeal, the Fourth Department modified Maull’s sentence, but affirmed the conviction and concluded that “the record was insufficient to establish that defendant’s trial was affected by an alleged violation of defendant’s right to counsel on the ground that law enforcement officers listened to at least three phone calls between defendant and (his attorney), or that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to seek a hearing on that matter.”

The Fourth Department called the eavesdropping allegations “alarming,” and noted that the appropriate method for raising the issue would be a motion filed under New York State Criminal Procedure Law Section 440.10.

Subsequently, Maull filed the motion to vacate the conviction and it was summarily denied.

The Fourth Department concluded that “the court erred in summarily denying the motion without conducting a factfinding hearing.”

“The court abused its discretion in denying the motion without a hearing because there is ample evidence establishing that a factfinding hearing is necessary to determine whether law enforcement’s eavesdropping violated defendant’s right to counsel,” the court wrote.

“Although the evidence in support of the motion does not conclusively substantiate by unquestionable documentary proof that vacatur is required due to a violation of defendant’s right to counsel, it is nonetheless suggestive of that fact,” according to the decision.

“This is precisely the type of case where a fact-finding hearing is appropriate to fully flesh out the seriously concerning allegations made by defendant,” the court wrote.

The Fourth Department also noted that a hearing “is warranted to consider whether trial counsel was ineffective in failing to take any steps in response to learning about the eavesdropping.”

“It would seem incumbent on defense counsel, at the very least, to request a hearing on that issue once he learned about the eavesdropping and saw that some of the intercepted calls pertained to the murder case,” the court wrote.

“There are seemingly no strategic reasons to justify trial counsel’s express refusal to respond to the disclosure of the eavesdropping, and it is unclear why he deemed the intercepted calls irrelevant to the murder case,” the court wrote.

The court also noted that the Cattaraugus County District Attorney “failed to file a brief in opposition to this appeal and therefore failed “to perform her duty to the people of her county.”

“The District Attorney is obligated to file a brief in opposition unless the appeal is from a judgment which she concedes should be reversed. No such concession has been made in this case,” the court wrote.

