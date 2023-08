Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 8, 10, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded July 8, 2023

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

KOMINOVSKA, LILJANA

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO DEPARTMENT STORES NATIONAL BANK

Amount:

TELLEZ, ANTHONY

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA

Amount:

Judgments

Recorded July 10, 2023

JUDGMENT

CASTILLO-RODRIGUEZ, CHRISTIAN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DIAZ, JOSE L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GOULDEN, KELLY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

HANNAH, HAKEEM

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JENNINGS, JEREMIAH

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

KEARNEY, MICHAEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

KEARNEY, MICHAEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LEWIS, DENNIS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

OSORIO, LUIS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PANTON, BRANDEN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SCHNEIDER, EDWARD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SINKLER, DYLASS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SMITH, DOMINIQUE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SWANIER, DESHAUN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TAYLOR, DOMIYON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TAYLOR, DOMIYON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ANDERSON, SEIDY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $2,181.39

BORROSH, TRACY A

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $4,743.54

CHONTOSH, DAVID C

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: RYAN R TAPPAN ESQ

Amount: $7,808.46

EDY VELAZQUEZ SALINAS et al

EDY VELAZQUEZ SALINAS EDY VELAZQUEZ SALINAS, EDY VELAZQUEZ SALINAS EDY VELAZQUEZ SALINAS EDY V

Favor: PEARL DELTA FUNDING LLC

Attorney: YEHUDA KLEIN ESQ

Amount: $121,923.05

GIANNYS DISTRIBUTION et al

GIANNYS DISTRIBUTION GIANNYS DISTRIBUTION, GIANNYS DISTRIBUTION GIANNYS DISTRIBUTION GIANN

Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $53,970.00

HAYES, MARQUASIA S

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $1,927.82

JIMERSON, JOSHUA

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $9,186.10

JORDAN, MICHAEL A.

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDRERW ESQ

Amount: $4,375.34

JULIAN, MICHELE

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $1,790.22

LABARGE, ALLANA

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $2,741.91

MAMBU, B THEOPHILUS

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $2,570.50

MATOS, CHELSEA M. et ano

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $8,159.65

MCDONALD, TINA A.

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $8,295.43

MICRO BIZ LOGISTICS LLC et ano

MICRO BIZ LOGISTICS LLC MICRO BIZ LOGISTICS LLC, MICRO BIZ LOGISTICS LLC MICRO BIZ LOGISTICS LLC MICRO

Favor: ULTRA FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $21,192.00

OWENS, CHRISTY L

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $8,248.22

PEREZ, SAMANTHA R.

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $4,250.19

PRIVITERA, PATRICIA

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $6,542.77

SUMMERMATTER, ADAM

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $2,426.27

TIRADO, DIANA

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $4,311.51

WILLARD, RONALD

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $6,956.39

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

DOWNEY, LINDSEY T

Favor: GARY AND MARCIA STERN FAMILY LP

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ABLE, SAMANTHA

Favor: GENESEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

GAGNER, MELISSA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GALLAGHER, ADAM J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GALLAGHER, CODY R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GALLAGHER, SHANNON M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GALLOWAY, FRANK J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GALUSHA, LINDSAY R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GAMBLE, MERCEDES K

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARBACZ, BRANDON J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARCIA, DAVID A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARCIABERRIOS, DAVID

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARCIABERRIOS, DAVID

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARDNER, PHILLIP W

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARDNER, TOMMY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARITI, GIOVANNI B

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARRICK, ALVIN

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GAUDIOSO, JOSHUA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GAUSE, GARLYN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GAYNOR, TAJANA J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GEORGE, LORENZO Q

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ORNT, JOSHUA D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PACE, LAMAR M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PAIGE, JAHMELL J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PALLISTER, ADAM G

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PALMA, EDUARDO A

166 MILFORD STREET APARTMENT B1, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PANGBURN, RYAN E

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PARKS, CLINTON I

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PEAK, MARKEL B

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PEARSON, ADRIAN A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PEREZ, ANGEL M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PEREZ, JAY S

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PETERS, ANDREA R

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PETERSON, LAURA B

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PHILLIPS, ELJGEH J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PHOMMAVISETH, MARSHALL

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PICKETT, TYLER D

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PIEDMONTE, NATHANIEL F

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PIETRANTONIO, KRYSTEN L

699 OGDEN PARMA TOWNLINE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PITTS, ALMA L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PIZZO, JILLIAN E

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

POTTER, NOAH C

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

QADIRI, OMAR

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

QUINN, JANIS A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RIVERA, EMMANUEL

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROBERTSON, ANTHONY D

451 HAZELHURST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROBINSON, JUSTIN J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROBINSON, LASHANTI L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, DONNA J

50 STRATHMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ-CASTILLO, JOSE L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROGERS, BRYAN T

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROGERS, BRYAN T

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROJAS, MIGUEL A PADILLA

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROQUE, JANET

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROSA, CHRISTINA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROSARIO, HECTOR G

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROSARIO, YESENIA L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROSSI, ASHLEE B

32 HOBBS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RUDGERS, SONJA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RUGLIO, ROBERT R

4706 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RUSSO, JOSEPH J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

RYAN, JASON L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

SCOTT, SEPTIMUS

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

STOKE, NED M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

AFRIKA, NYA T

165 MILLBANK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $225.00

ALESSI, JOSEPH R

214 VINAL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $526.00

ANGE, GINA A

134 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $325.00