Police officer in South Carolina killed by Amtrak train while rescuing someone who called 911

By: Patty Remmell//August 3, 2023

Home>News>

Police officer in South Carolina killed by Amtrak train while rescuing someone who called 911

Police officer in South Carolina killed by Amtrak train while rescuing someone who called 911

By: Patty Remmell//August 3, 2023

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — A police officer in South Carolina was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday as he was saving someone who had called 911, authorities said.
A person on the tracks near downtown Easley who was having a mental health crisis first called 911 around 5 a.m., Easley Police Lt. Ashley Anderson said. Officer Matthew Hare, 22, and his partner found the person about an hour later.
It was not clear exactly how Hare came to be struck by the train, but Anderson said at a news conference that he “died saving the life of someone he did not know. Officer Hare was a hero.”
Hare’s partner and the person on the tracks were not injured. The person was taken into custody, but investigators did not say why they were being held, whether charges had been filed or what their name is.
Police didn’t give additional details, including what happened in the hour between the 911 call and Hare’s death.
Amtrak’s Crescent train, which runs from New York to New Orleans, was delayed about seven hours. No one aboard was hurt, officials said.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

<

Related Content

Lender submits only bid for historic Rochester East End properties

The foreclosure auction on three landmark commercial properties in Rochester's East End District brought just [...]

August 3, 2023

Hearing ordered in murder case

A state appeals court has ordered a hearing in a murder case to consider a motion to vacate the guilty verdict[...]

August 3, 2023

RMSC returns remains of 19 Native Americans to Oneida Indian Nation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A museum in Rochester, New York, returned ancestral remains of 19 Native Americans and f[...]

August 3, 2023

Veterans sue U.S. Defense and Veterans Affairs departments to get access to infertility treatments

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs are making it difficult, a[...]

August 3, 2023

The Daily Record’s Power List for Trusts & Estates 2023

The Daily Record's Power List for Trusts & Estates includes people who help clients make sure their wishes are[...]

August 3, 2023

Fourth Department reverses conviction in drunk driving case

A New York appeals court has dismissed an indictment in a drunk driving case because of an error in the jury s[...]

August 2, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...