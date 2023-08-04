Court of Appeals – Mortgage-backed securities legislation: IKB International, S.A., et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Mortgage-backed securities legislation

Fiduciary duty of trustee – Enforcing repurchase protocol

IKB International, S.A., et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al.

No. 51

Judge Garcia

Background: The plaintiffs are investors in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by securitization trusts for which the defendants served as trustees. The plaintiffs commenced actions alleging that the defendants breached numerous contractual, fiduciary, and statutory duties, causing the plaintiffs’ investments to become essentially worthless.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that it will not recognize an implied contractual duty on the part of the trustee to enforce the repurchase protocol obligations of other parties.

Matthew D. Ingber for the appellants; John H.D. McFerrin-Clancy for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript