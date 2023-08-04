Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Court of Appeals – Mortgage-backed securities legislation: IKB International, S.A., et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Court of Appeals – Mortgage-backed securities legislation: IKB International, S.A., et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al.

Court of Appeals – Mortgage-backed securities legislation: IKB International, S.A., et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals

Mortgage-backed securities legislation

Fiduciary duty of trustee – Enforcing repurchase protocol

IKB International, S.A., et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al.

No. 51

Judge Garcia

Background: The plaintiffs are investors in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by securitization trusts for which the defendants served as trustees. The plaintiffs commenced actions alleging that the defendants breached numerous contractual, fiduciary, and statutory duties, causing the plaintiffs’ investments to become essentially worthless.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that it will not recognize an implied contractual duty on the part of the trustee to enforce the repurchase protocol obligations of other parties.

Matthew D. Ingber for the appellants; John H.D. McFerrin-Clancy for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript

s

Related Content

Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

New York State Court of Appeals Sex Offender Registration Act Remittal – Request for upward departure [...]

August 4, 2023

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Evans

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Murder – Undul[...]

August 4, 2023

Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Emerson v. Kaleida Health

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Alzheim[...]

August 3, 2023

Second Circuit – Resource Conservation and Recovery Act: Talarico Bros. Bldg. Corp., et al. v....

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Discarded m[...]

August 3, 2023

Second Circuit – Arbitration: The Branch of Citibank, N.A., est. in the Rep. of Argentina v. D...

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration Foreign judgment – Jurisdiction – [...]

August 3, 2023

Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Duncan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Tinted windows[...]

August 2, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...