Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

New York State Court of Appeals

Sex Offender Registration Act

Remittal – Request for upward departure

People v. Weber

No. 50

Judge Halligan

Background: The Appellate Division reversed a court order designating the defendant a level three sex offender based on his risk factor point assessment and remitted the matter for consideration of whether an upward departure was warranted. On appeal, the defendant argues that remittal was impermissible because the people did not request a departure at the initial hearing before the county court.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the Appellate Division had the authority to remit for consideration of an upward departure based on the facts presented here. The court noted that the people did not request an upward departure initially because there was no reason for them to do so.

David R. Jeurgens for the appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II for the respondent.

