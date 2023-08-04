Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

By: Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

By: Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals

Sex Offender Registration Act

Remittal – Request for upward departure

People v. Weber

No. 50

Judge Halligan

Background: The Appellate Division reversed a court order designating the defendant a level three sex offender based on his risk factor point assessment and remitted the matter for consideration of whether an upward departure was warranted. On appeal, the defendant argues that remittal was impermissible because the people did not request a departure at the initial hearing before the county court.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the Appellate Division had the authority to remit for consideration of an upward departure based on the facts presented here. The court noted that the people did not request an upward departure initially because there was no reason for them to do so.

David R. Jeurgens for the appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II for the respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript

s

Related Content

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Evans

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Murder – Undul[...]

August 4, 2023

Court of Appeals – Mortgage-backed securities legislation: IKB International, S.A., et al. v. ...

New York State Court of Appeals Mortgage-backed securities legislation Fiduciary duty of trustee – Enf[...]

August 4, 2023

Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Emerson v. Kaleida Health

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Alzheim[...]

August 3, 2023

Second Circuit – Resource Conservation and Recovery Act: Talarico Bros. Bldg. Corp., et al. v....

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Discarded m[...]

August 3, 2023

Second Circuit – Arbitration: The Branch of Citibank, N.A., est. in the Rep. of Argentina v. D...

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration Foreign judgment – Jurisdiction – [...]

August 3, 2023

Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Duncan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Tinted windows[...]

August 2, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...