Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Evans

By: Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sentencing

Murder – Unduly harsh – 17-year-old perpetrator

People v. Evans

KA 17-01339

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He argued that his sentence is unduly harsh and severe.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed, but reduced the sentence in the interest of justice. The court noted that the defendant was 17-years-old at the time of the crime and he was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration of 23 years to life, to run consecutively to concurrent terms of incarceration on a separate weapons possession charges. The court held that a consecutive 20-year term is more appropriate.

David R. Juergens, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Scott Myles, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

