Reed sworn in as Family Court judge

Reed is first Hispanic Family Court judge

Judge Maria Cubillos Reed took her oath of office on Monday, becoming the first Hispanic judge to preside in Monroe County Family Court.

Judge Fatimat O. Reid performed the swearing-in. Stacey M. Romeo and state Supreme Court Justice candidate Deral D. Givens participated in the swearing-in with state Assembly member Jennifer Lunsford.

“I am so grateful to the many people who helped me ascend to this position,” Reed said in a news release. “I appreciate all the guidance I received when I was in private practice. Now, as a judge, I plan to take my experience and make a true impact on the community,” she said.

Reed was sworn into office with a family Bible that dates to 1850, when Cubillos Reed’s great-great grandparents lived in France.

The Bible travelled to Colombia and then to the United States.

“Not only was this a proud moment for me personally, but it was truly touching to be able to draw strength from my forefathers’ and foremothers’ spirit as I took my oath,” Reed said.

Many of Reed’s family members were in the courtroom to witness the event, including her husband, Bryan, her two daughters, Sophia and Olivia, her father, Guillermo Cubillos, her mother, Celmira Cubillos, and several other relatives.

Reed was elevated to Family Court judge when Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated her to be an interim judge. The state Senate confirmed her nomination and she is filling the seat vacated by Judge James Vazzana, who was elected to state Supreme Court.