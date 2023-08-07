Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Graczyk v. Allen

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Motor vehicle accident

U-turn – Negligent use of turn signal

Graczyk v. Allen

CA 22-00814

Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with the defendant’s vehicle while she was in the process of making either a left-hand turn or a U-turn. The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that there are triable issues of fact as to whether the defendant was negligent in manifesting an intent to turn right by activating her right blinker and pulling to the right side of the lane before abruptly beginning to turn left.

Richard Hall IV, of Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro & Hall, for the plaintiff-appellant; Cheryl F. Korman, of Rivkin Radler, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video