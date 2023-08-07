Fourth Department reserves decision

Judge never issues ruling on defense motion

A state appeals court has sent a case back to the lower court to make a ruling on a defense motion.

Defendant Dewayne A. McGuire was convicted in August 2021 before Steuben County Court Judge Philip J. Roche of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, ordered the case remitted to Steuben County Court for further proceedings.

McGuire’s appellate lawyer, Steven A. Feldman, argued that prosecutorial misconduct during the summation deprived McGuire of a fair trial, and that Roche compounded the error in his response to a jury note requesting a readback of the testimony purportedly mischaracterized by the prosecutor.

The Fourth Department rejected that contention. The defense conceded that the issue was unpreserved because McGuire’s trial attorney failed to object to the allegedly improper comment.

“In any event, we conclude that any error was cured by the requested readback of the relevant testimony and by the court’s instructions to the jury that its recollection, understanding, and evaluation of the evidence … controls regardless of what the lawyers have said or will say about the evidence,” the court wrote.

“Inasmuch as defendant was not deprived of a fair trial by the error of the prosecutor, defense counsel’s failure to preserve his contention did not deprive him of effective assistance of counsel,” the court wrote.

The court also rejected McGuire’s claim that the court erred in denying his motion to set aside the verdict under New York State Criminal Procedure Law Section 330.30 (1) based on the prosecutor’s improper comment.

Under 330.30 (1), after a verdict is reached, and before sentencing, a judge may set aside a verdict on any grounds in the record which, if raised on an appeal, would require a reversal or modification of the judgment, according to the decision.

“Inasmuch as defendant failed to preserve his contention for our review, reversal by an appellate court based on that contention was not required as a matter of law and the court lacked the authority to grant the motion.”

McGuire’s attorney also argued that the evidence is legally insufficient to support the conviction. At the close of the prosecution’s case, the defense moved for a trial order of dismissal, claiming the prosecution failed to establish the element of intent.

“There is no indication in the record that the court ruled on defendant’s motion. We lack the power to review defendant’s contention that the evidence is legally insufficient with respect to intent because we cannot deem the court’s failure to rule on the . . . motion as a denial thereof, the Fourth Department wrote.

“We therefore hold the case, reserve decision, and remit the matter to County Court for a ruling on the motion,” the court ruled.

