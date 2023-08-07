Fourth Department – Search and seizure: People v. Hall

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Search and seizure

Expectation of privacy – Public store

People v. Hall

KA 18-01624

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court improperly refused to suppress the gun recovered at the store at which it was found.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the defendant had placed the handgun inside of a jacket, which he then left on a shelf in a convenience store in an area that was open to the public. While the defendant occasionally assisted the store owner, he was not an employee of the store. Therefore, he failed to demonstrate that he had a legitimate expectation of privacy in the place where the jacket and handgun were found.

Guy A. Talia, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video