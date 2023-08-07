Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ferris

By: Daily Record Staff//August 7, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Due Process – Increase points in risk assessment instrument

People v. Ferris

KA 22-01398

Appealed from Wayne County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that the court violated his due process rights by sua sponte assessing or increasing points for three of the risk factors in the risk assessment instrument.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court found that it was violation of due process to sua sponte increase the points for three risk factors in the risk assessment instrument. However, the error was harmless as the defendant was already a presumptive level three risk based on the RAI.

Bridget L. Field, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant.

