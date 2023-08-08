Asylum seekers arrive in Rochester from NYC

Group traveled frmo New York City

On Monday, Rochester Rapid Response Network, the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) and multiple service organizations welcomed two buses carrying 77 asylum seekers to Monroe County from New York City.

New York City has contracted with an intermediary who will be responsible for providing shelter and food for the new arrivals, according to a news release from NYIC.

The intermediary has, in turn, contracted with a local immigrant rights nonprofit, which is working with Monroe County-based organizations to provide services such as case management, legal assistance, and helping people get to their final destinations.

Among the asylum seekers are 21 families, including more than 30 children and one pregnant woman. Organizations that will be assisting the new arrivals in the coming weeks include the Rochester Rapid Response Network, the Worker Justice Center of New York, and other locally-based nonprofits.