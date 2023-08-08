Boston man files lawsuit seeking to bankrupt white supremacist group he says assaulted him

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 8, 2023

BOSTON (AP) — A Black teacher and musician who says members of a white nationalist hate group punched, kicked and beat him with metal shields during a march through Boston last year has sued the organization.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Charles Murrell III was near the Boston Public Library to play his saxophone on July 2, 2022, when he was surrounded by members of the Patriot Front and assaulted. The suit says Murrell was taken by an ambulance to the hospital for treatment of physical injuries and continues to suffer from the emotional aftereffects.

The defendants are Patriot Front, its founder Thomas Rousseau and multiple John Does.

Attorney Jason Lee Van Dyke, who has represented Patriot Front members in prior cases, said Tuesday “Charles Murrell is not telling the truth.”

No one has been criminally charged. An attorney who has represented Patriot Front in prior cases says Murrell was the aggressor.

