Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Worley

New York State Court of Appeals

Sex Offender Registration Act

Due process – Upward departure – Notice

People v. Worley

No. 49

Judge Rivera

Background: The defendant pleaded guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He was deemed a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He was assessed points for his unsatisfactory conduct while confined and for being expelled from sex offender treatment for disciplinary reasons. At the SORA hearing, it was noted by the district attorney that the defendant was never referred to sex offender treatment because his disciplinary history required him to stay in restrictive housing. Thus, those points should not be assessed. Over the defendant’s objection, the court granted an upward departure based on the extensive disciplinary history while confined.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the SORA court deprived the defendant of the basic procedural guarantees of due process when it upwardly departed from the presumptive risk level without affording the defendant notice or an opportunity to contest the basis for the departure.

William Kastin for the appellant; Michael Bierce for the respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript

