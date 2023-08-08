Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Heffernan

By: Daily Record Staff//August 8, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Drug and alcohol abuse – Additional treatment needed

People v. Heffernan

KA 22-00779

Appealed from Livingston County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level three risk and a sexually violent offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the people established that the defendant admitted to using alcohol, marijuana, crack cocaine, LSD, and hallucinogenic mushrooms, and that, after being discharged from sex offender treatment, it was recommended that he receive additional substance abuse treatment upon his release from custody. Thus, the court properly assessed points under risk factor 11 for the defendant’s pattern of drug or alcohol abuse.

Bradley E. Keem, of the conflict defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Joshua J. Tonra, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

