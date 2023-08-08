Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Town justice in Otsego County resigns under fire

Justice failed to send money to state

By: Bennett Loudon//August 8, 2023

Home>Law>

Town justice in Otsego County resigns under fire

Town justice in Otsego County resigns under fire

Justice failed to send money to state

By: Bennett Loudon//August 8, 2023

A town justice in Otsego County has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Corrie A. Damulis, a justice in the town of Burlington, was notified in June that the Commission was investigating two complaints: She allegedly mishandled court funds in her previous position as justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court and as a justice of the Burlington Town Court; and she failed to file reports or remit funds to the state Comptroller, which resulted in her salary being stopped.

Damulis was scheduled to give testimony to the Commission on the matter on June 27. Instead, she resigned effective June 30 and agreed to never seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.

Damulis, who is an attorney, had been a justice of the Burlington Town Court since 2020. Her current term would have expired on Dec. 31. She previously served as a justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court from 2016 to 2022.

-

Related Content

Split court reverses some convictions after judge refused request for examination of defendant

In a split decision, a New York appeals court has reversed part of a verdict.

August 8, 2023

Asylum seekers arrive in Rochester from NYC

Rochester Rapid Response Network, the New York Immigration Coalition and other organizations welcomed 77 asylu[...]

August 8, 2023

Fourth Department reserves decision; judge didn’t rule on defense motion

A New York appeals court has sent a case back to the lower court to make a ruling on a defense motion.

August 7, 2023

First Hispanic judge sworn in to Monroe County Family Court

Judge Maria Cubillos Reed took her oath of office on Monday, becoming the first Hispanic judge to preside in M[...]

August 4, 2023

Appeals court reverses sex offender conviction over trial evidence issue

A New York appeals court has reversed a conviction because the evidence presented at trial did not match the a[...]

August 4, 2023

The Daily Record’s Power List for Trusts & Estates 2023

The Daily Record's Power List for Trusts & Estates includes people who help clients make sure their wishes are[...]

August 3, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...