Town justice in Otsego County resigns under fire

Justice failed to send money to state

A town justice in Otsego County has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Corrie A. Damulis, a justice in the town of Burlington, was notified in June that the Commission was investigating two complaints: She allegedly mishandled court funds in her previous position as justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court and as a justice of the Burlington Town Court; and she failed to file reports or remit funds to the state Comptroller, which resulted in her salary being stopped.

Damulis was scheduled to give testimony to the Commission on the matter on June 27. Instead, she resigned effective June 30 and agreed to never seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.

Damulis, who is an attorney, had been a justice of the Burlington Town Court since 2020. Her current term would have expired on Dec. 31. She previously served as a justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court from 2016 to 2022.