Second Circuit – Removal doctrine: Abbo-Bradley, et al. v. City of Niagara Falls, et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Removal doctrine

Untimely notice of removal – Change of facts

Abbo-Bradley, et al. v. City of Niagara Falls, et al.

21-0249-cv

Judges Chin, Sullivan, and Menashi

Background: The defendants are companies tasked with remediating disposal sites of hazardous chemicals in accordance with federal law. There are 18 identical cases. When three identical cases were added by the plaintiffs, the defendants sought to remove all of them to federal court on the basis of federal officer and federal question jurisdiction. The court held that the notice of removal was untimely.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court noted that the amendment did not substantially change the litigation. The changed facts do not affect whether federal jurisdiction can properly be asserted as the defendants could assert the same basis for removal regardless of whether the original sites of injury, the three new ones, or either of them were asserted.

