Split court reverses some convictions after judge refused request for examination of defendant

In a split decision, a state appeals court has reversed part of a verdict.

Defendant Shawn M. Thorpe was convicted in March 2020 before Oswego County Court Judge Donald E. Todd of aggravated family offense, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree burglary, and fourth-degree grand larceny.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed the aggravated family offense and second-degree aggravated harassment counts and dismissed them from the indictment.

Thorpe’s appellate attorney, Bradley E. Keem, argued that Todd should have granted a defense request for an examination of Thorpe under New York Criminal Procedure Law Section 730.30.

Under that statute, a court must issue an order of examination “when it is of the opinion that the defendant may be an incapacitated person.”

“We conclude that the court did not abuse its discretion in denying the request,” the court wrote.

“The court had ample opportunity to observe defendant prior to that request, and the record supports its determination that defendant demonstrated an understanding of the proceedings and had the ability to assist in his own defense, and that his refusal to talk to defense counsel on two occasions was indicative of obstinance rather than incompetency,” the court wrote.

The court wrote that Thorpe’s trial lawyer failed to preserve for appellate review his claim that the evidence is legally insufficient to support the conviction of aggravated family offense and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

“We nevertheless exercise our power to review that contention as a matter of discretion in the interest of justice, and we agree with defendant that the evidence of physical injury is legally insufficient to support the conviction with respect to those offenses.”

The victim testified that Thorpe bit her on the arm. But the established only that the victim sustained a bruise that hurt “for just two or three days at a pain level of six out of 10, without any broken skin or bleeding,” the court wrote.

The victim did not seek medical attention. There was no testimony that she took any pain medication for the injury.

“She did not testify that she missed any work or that she was unable to perform any activities because of the pain,” the court wrote.

“The evidence thus failed to establish that the victim suffered substantial pain. Further, the record lacks evidentiary support for a conclusion that the physical condition of the victim was impaired because of the injuries sustained in the incident,” the court wrote.

“We conclude that it is legally insufficient to establish that the victim sustained physical injury. We therefore modify the judgment by reversing those parts convicting defendant of aggravated family offense and aggravated harassment in the second degree and dismissing counts one and two of the indictment,” the court wrote.

Justice E. Jeannete Ogden dissented.

“I respectfully disagree with the majority’s conclusion that County Court did not abuse its discretion in denying defense counsel’s request for an examination of defendant pursuant to CPL 730.30,” she wrote.

Ogden agreed with the majority’s decision to reverse the aggravated family offense and aggravated harassment convictions and to dismiss those counts in the indictment.

“I dissent in part and would also reverse the remaining parts of the judgment and remit the matter to County Court for further proceedings before a different judge on the remaining counts of the indictment, including an examination pursuant to CPL article 730 to determine whether defendant is fit to proceed,” Ogden wrote.

At an appearance on Nov. 25, 2019, Thorpe’s lawyer told Todd that Thorpe “refused to speak one word” to her on two separate occasions during jail visits.

Thorpe’s trial attorney told the judge that she could not effectively represent defendant under those circumstances. Todd said: “The choice to communicate or not to communicate with you is his. I’m not going to relieve you.”

Thorpe filed a complaint against his prior defense attorney and Todd granted the request for a new attorney.

Thorpe “made several bizarre allegations concerning the court and the court’s relation to the case, told the court that he would rather go to prison for life than for two to four years, exhibited bizarre behavior as the case progressed and discharged his newly assigned defense counsel at the onset of the jury trial, prompting the court to permit defendant to proceed pro se with counsel serving as stand by counsel,” Ogden wrote.

Thorpe also told Todd that he had previously received mental health treatment and was currently taking prescription medicine for mental health treatment.

“During the trial, defendant repeatedly changed his mind about defense counsel’s role and representation. At one point defendant allowed defense counsel to resume representing him and at another point he did not want counsel’s assistance,” Ogden wrote.

“In my view, the behavior by defendant illustrates that he may have been an incapacitated person. Defendant’s history of mental health issues, defense counsel’s statements describing her experiences with defendant, and defendant’s bizarre claims and preferences, when objectively considered, should have reasonably raised a doubt about defendant’s competency,” Ogden wrote.

