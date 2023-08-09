Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Barclay Damon attorneys honored by bar association

NYSBA recognizes pro bono work

By: Bennett Loudon//August 9, 2023

Six Barclay Damon LLP attorneys have been named Empire State Counsel honorees by the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA).

The Empire State Counsel Program recognizes NYSBA members who, during the prior year, performed 50 hours or more of pro bono legal services.

The six honorees are: David Fulvio, counsel; Genevieve Halpenny, associate; Payne Horning, associate; Emma Marshall, associate; J. J. Pelligra, associate; and Cathy Wettlaufer, partner.

“Barclay Damon’s pro bono program is a key element of the firm’s diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy, and our attorneys’ commitment to providing free legal assistance to low-income individuals is a great source of pride for Barclay Damon. We’re especially proud of these six attorneys who’ve gone above and beyond to give of their time and talent to help people in their communities,” said Mitch Katz, pro bono partner.

Since 2017, all of Barclay Damon’s full-time attorneys, working with firm paralegals, have provided pro bono legal services to low-income individuals in need of legal assistance and organizations serving those seeking access to justice.

The firm has been honored as an Empire State Counsel honoree for six consecutive years. In 2022, the firm dedicated approximately 2,500 hours of time valued at nearly $850,000 to pro bono efforts.

