Court of Appeals – Sex offender residency: People v. Superintendent, Woodbourne Correctional Facility, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Sex offender residency

Sexual Assault Reform Act – School grounds condition – Constitutionality

People v. Superintendent, Woodbourne Correctional Facility, et al.

No. 47

Judge Singas

Background: At issue is whether the Sexual Assault Reform Act’s school grounds condition violates the Ex Post Facto Clause of the United States Constitution when applied to offenders whose crimes predated the 2005 amendments to SARA.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the petitioner has not met his burden to demonstrate that the amendments violate the Constitution. The court noted that prolonged incarceration is an idiosyncratic effect and the Supreme Court expressly disapproved of evaluating the civil nature of a statute by reference to the effect that statute has on a single individual.

Kerry Elgarten for the appellant; Frank Brady for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript