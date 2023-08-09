Fourth Department – Child support obligation: Houck v. Houck

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child support obligation

Imputing PPP monies for child support calculation

Houck v. Houck

CAF 22-01918

Appealed from Family Court, Oneida County

Background: The petitioner father commenced a child support proceeding seeking to modify a prior order by terminating his support obligation. He argues that the court erred in imputing income to him for child support purposes based upon money he received from the federal Paycheck Protection Program in 2021.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the father’s business suffered a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the PPP monies brought his income for 2021 back up to an amount that was consistent with what it had been prior to the pandemic. Therefore, it was properly considered by the support magistrate.

Peter J. Digiorgio Jr. for the petitioner-appellant; Valerie R. Houck, pro se.

Oral argument video