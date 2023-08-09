Second Circuit – Computer Fraud and Abuse Act: United States v. Calonge

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

Venue

United States v. Calonge

21-3089

Judges Parker, Lynch, and Lohier

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. She argues that the government failed to prove that the venue was proper in the Southern District of New York.

Opinion: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the evidence was sufficient to prove that the defendant damaged a protected computer within the district.

Kendra L. Hutchinson, of the Federal Defenders of New York, for the defendant-appellant; Timothy V. Capozzi, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee.

Oral argument audio