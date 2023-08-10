Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

County reaches agreement with court deputies

Deal takes effect on Jan. 1

By: Daily Record Staff//August 10, 2023

Monroe County officials and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to work in the courts have announced a new collective bargaining agreement.

The contract between the county and the Monroe County Law Enforcement Association provides pay increases and other benefit increases to deputy sheriffs in the Court Security Bureau.

The agreement, which will be in effect from Jan. 1, through Dec. 31, 2026, was approved by the MCLEA members and passed unanimously on Tuesday by the Monroe County Legislature.

