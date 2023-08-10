Fourth Department – NYS Division of Human Rights: Ibhawa v. NYS Division of Human Rights

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

NYS Division of Human Rights

Correct standard of review

Ibhawa v. NYS Division of Human Rights

CA 22-00060

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking to annul the determination of the respondent dismissing his administrative discrimination complaint against his former employer, the respondent Diocese of Buffalo. The respondent Division of Human Rights dismissed the petition for lack of jurisdiction based upon the ministerial exception to employment discrimination. The supreme court granted the petition and annulled the determination insofar as it dismissed the claim of hostile work environment. The respondents appealed.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the incorrect standard of review was applied and the supreme court failed to give the requisite deference to the SDHR’s determination. The SDHR determined it lacked jurisdiction over the complaint inasmuch as the petitioner had been a priest serving as the pastor of a church and the ministerial exception barred his claims. Further, its determination with respect to the hostile work environment claim is not arbitrary and capricious or affected by an error of law.

Aaron M. Woskoff, general counsel, and Erin S. Torcello, of Bond, Schoeneck & King, for the respondents-appellants; Donna A. Milling for the petitioner-respondent.

Oral argument video