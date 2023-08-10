Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 10, 2023

Home>News>

Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money

Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 10, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.

A panel of three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday, denying an appeal from Favre.

His attorneys said in written arguments in May that the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly meritless” legal arguments in suing the retired quarterback.

On April 24, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, which has more than three dozen people or businesses as defendants. Favre asked the Supreme Court to overturn Peterson’s decision.

Millions of federal welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019, prosecutors say.

The Department of Human Services’ lawsuit, filed in 2022, says money from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program was improperly spent, including on projects Favre supported: $5 million for a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where Favre’s daughter played the sport, and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug.

No criminal charges have been brought against Favre, although a former department director and other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

In their filing to the state Supreme Court, Favre’s attorneys argued that Department of Human Services officials and Nancy New, who directed a nonprofit organization with Human Services contracts, “concocted and carried out the scheme” to direct welfare money toward a volleyball center, and that Favre was not part of the effort.

Attorneys for the state responded that Favre took $1.1 million in TANF money from Nancy New “for speeches he never made.”

“Favre repaid that, but he has neither repaid the $1.7 million he arranged for his drug company, Prevacus, to receive in exchange for giving Nancy New stock, nor the $5 million he orchestrated the USM Athletic Department to receive for a volleyball facility,” the state attorneys wrote.

Favre’s attorneys argued the Department of Human Services is suing the NFL Hall of Famer to deflect from the department’s own role in allowing fraud, and they filed multiple sets of papers seeking to have him dismissed from the suit.

State attorneys wrote in March that Favre’s attorneys had given the court “a long press release” rather than legal arguments in trying to get him out of the lawsuit. The state attorneys wrote in May that the Mississippi Supreme Court does not grant appeals “based on whether a defendant is famous, or on speculations about the plaintiff’s motives, or on fact disputes.”

i

Related Content

Appeals court reverses decision to suppress evidence

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling and vacated a decision to suppress physical evidence i[...]

August 10, 2023

County reaches agreement with court deputies

Monroe County officials and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to work in the courts have announced a[...]

August 10, 2023

Trial begins for man charged in killing of girl, 10, whose disappearance prompted monthslong search

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The trial of an Iowa man charged in the killing of a 10-year-old Davenport girl who w[...]

August 10, 2023

Appeal arguments are set on an order limiting Biden administration communications with social media

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Biden administration attorneys were set to ask appellate court judges in New Orleans on T[...]

August 10, 2023

Facing $20,000 in fines, 250+ code violations, rental owner unloads Rochester portfolio

A rental property owner slapped with thousands of dollars in code-violation fines has sold a portfolio of 22 R[...]

August 9, 2023

Appeals court reinstates claim for cash seized by police

A federal appeals court has reinstated a claim for more than $8,000 that was seized by law enforcement officia[...]

August 9, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...