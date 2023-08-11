Barnhart, McMurray face defamation suit over ‘Juneteenth party’ brouhaha

One of the exhibits filed along with the complaint is a lawn sign showing Barnhart (right) and City Council Vice President Mary Lupien (left). Lupien is not mentioned in the lawsuit.

A Rochester dentist publicly disgraced for hosting what was alleged to be a racist Juneteenth party has filed a defamation lawsuit against Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart and a Buffalo-area attorney.

Nicholas Nicosia claims defamation of his person and trade, as well as tortious interference with his business, Nicosia Dental, “for the hate crime hoax perpetrated against him” by Barnhart and attorney Nate McMurray.

The complaint, filed in state Supreme Court in Monroe County by Michael Thad Allen of Allen Harris PLLC of Quaker Hill, Conn., alleges McMurray and Barnhart created a “hate crime hoax” which “proved immune to the truth. It was reported as fact in the Rochester media and has ruined Nicosia’s life.”

The lawsuit says Nicosia, a dentist for 32 years, has suffered tangible damage. His dental business suffered a 36.3 percent decline in revenue and $5 million decrease in value; long-time employees who feared for their safety resigned; and he and his wife continue to receive hate mail and are the targets of threats of violence, “instigated by the defendants.”

Barnhart was critical of the party because she learned her likeness was featured on a lawn sign at a party hosted by Nicosia and his wife, Mary Znidarsic, at their East Avenue home on July 7, 2022.

Nicosia’s complaint admits local progressive politicians were mocked at the party for their viewpoints, but Barnhart was not mocked “as a sexual object,” as she publicly has claimed.

McMurray is a former Grand Island town supervisor who narrowly lost a 2018 election for Congress and earlier this year ran an abbreviated, but since-halted, campaign for Eric County Executive.

The complaint describes McMurray as “a failed politician and attorney at the firm Advocates for Justice, which has developed a practice in bringing dubious claims of racial hatred and discrimination against municipalities.”

McMurray represents Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, who claims a former Rochester Fire Department captain forced him to attend a Juneteenth parody party at the Nicosia home. That captain, Jeff Krywy, has since resigned.

News of the party — and allegations about the theme — sparked a firestorm of publicity locally and internationally, with McMurray and Barnhart denouncing the gathering as a “racist Juneteenth spoof party” during public appearances and on social media, the complaint states.

“Defendant McMurray immediately embarked upon a public smear campaign of false statements far beyond his client’s petition, intended to ruin Nicosia’s business and reputation,” the Nicosia complaint says.

The complaint also says Barnhart “jumped on the bandwagon.” She claimed “a likeness of herself had been put on ‘spikes’ simulating ‘violence’ and ‘death,’ and also that she was sexualized by a stripper at the party.

“It’s really easy to cancel the Nicosias,” she said on Twitter, according to the complaint.

Nicosia’s lawsuit contends that “no reasonable person can consider the sign to be supported by stakes or spikes,” but that Barnhart “made these false statements knowingly and with reckless disregard for the truth in order to harm and ‘cancel’ plaintiff.”

The lawsuit contends Barnhart and McMurray are liable for the loss of business and decline in value of Nicosia Dental, and that Nicosia is entitled to direct and indirect damages to be determined at trial.

McMurray also is being sued by Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters and his wife Amy Andrews for defamation. McMurray accused Peters of helping to organize the party at the Nicosia home. The case is pending.

