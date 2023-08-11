Court of Appeals – Sexual Assault Reform Act: People v. Superintendent, Livingston County Correctional Facility, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals
Sexual Assault Reform Act
Mandatory restriction – Youthful offenders
People v. Superintendent, Livingston County Correctional Facility, et al.
No. 46
Judges Halligan
Background: At issue on appeal is whether Sexual Assault Reform Act’s mandatory restriction prohibiting a person who is serving a sentence for an enumerated offense against a minor victim and is released on parole from coming within 1,000 feet of school grounds applies to youthful offenders.
Opinion: The Court of Appeals held that the mandatory restriction applies to youthful offenders per the plain language of the statute.
Jonathan D. Hitsous for the appellants; Marquetta Christy for the respondent.