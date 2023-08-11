Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Court of Appeals – Sexual Assault Reform Act: People v. Superintendent, Livingston County Correctional Facility, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Court of Appeals – Sexual Assault Reform Act: People v. Superintendent, Livingston County Correctional Facility, et al.

Court of Appeals – Sexual Assault Reform Act: People v. Superintendent, Livingston County Correctional Facility, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals

Sexual Assault Reform Act

Mandatory restriction – Youthful offenders

People v. Superintendent, Livingston County Correctional Facility, et al.

No. 46

Judges Halligan

Background: At issue on appeal is whether Sexual Assault Reform Act’s mandatory restriction prohibiting a person who is serving a sentence for an enumerated offense against a minor victim and is released on parole from coming within 1,000 feet of school grounds applies to youthful offenders.

Opinion: The Court of Appeals held that the mandatory restriction applies to youthful offenders per the plain language of the statute.

Jonathan D. Hitsous for the appellants; Marquetta Christy for the respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript

s

Related Content

Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: Identification of records requested – Civil ...

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Freedom of Information Law [...]

August 11, 2023

Fourth Department – Landlord/tenant: Housing Opportunities Made Equal v. DASA Properties LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Landlord/tenant Discriminat[...]

August 10, 2023

Second Circuit – Eighth Amendment: Collymore v. Commissioner of D.O.C.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Eighth Amendment Sufficiency of complaint – Sua [...]

August 10, 2023

Fourth Department – NYS Division of Human Rights: Ibhawa v. NYS Division of Human Rights

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department NYS Division of Human Rights [...]

August 10, 2023

Second Circuit – Computer Fraud and Abuse Act: United States v. Calonge

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Computer Fraud and Abuse Act Venue United State[...]

August 9, 2023

Court of Appeals – Sex offender residency: People v. Superintendent, Woodbourne Correctional F...

New York State Court of Appeals Sex offender residency Sexual Assault Reform Act – School grounds cond[...]

August 9, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...