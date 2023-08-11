Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: Identification of records requested – Civil contempt Jeanty v. Utica Police Department

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Freedom of Information Law

Identification of records requested – Civil contempt

Jeanty v. Utica Police Department

CA 22-00273

Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County

Background: The petitioner appealed from an order that denied his motion to hold the respondents in civil contempt for violating a prior order directing them to fully respond to the petitioner’s outstanding requests for records under the Freedom of Information Law by either providing the requested records or articulating a particularized and specific justification for not providing records that are exempt from FOIL disclosure.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that there is no dispute that the court issued a lawful and clear mandate regarding the FOIL requests and that the respondents were aware of that order. The respondent did provide the petitioner with some of the requested records, but denied access to others. The court held that the petitioner did not establish that the respondents violated the prior order with respect to their responses. The court noted that respondents provided a proper basis to deny the request as he did not reasonable describe the records he was asking the respondents to produce.

Vladimir Jeanty, pro se; Sarah C. Hughes, of corporation counsel, for the respondents-respondents.

Oral argument video