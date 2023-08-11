Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: Identification of records requested – Civil contempt Jeanty v. Utica Police Department

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: Identification of records requested – Civil contempt Jeanty v. Utica Police Department

Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: Identification of records requested – Civil contempt Jeanty v. Utica Police Department

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Freedom of Information Law

Identification of records requested – Civil contempt

Jeanty v. Utica Police Department

CA 22-00273

Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County

Background: The petitioner appealed from an order that denied his motion to hold the respondents in civil contempt for violating a prior order directing them to fully respond to the petitioner’s outstanding requests for records under the Freedom of Information Law by either providing the requested records or articulating a particularized and specific justification for not providing records that are exempt from FOIL disclosure.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that there is no dispute that the court issued a lawful and clear mandate regarding the FOIL requests and that the respondents were aware of that order. The respondent did provide the petitioner with some of the requested records, but denied access to others. The court held that the petitioner did not establish that the respondents violated the prior order with respect to their responses. The court noted that respondents provided a proper basis to deny the request as he did not reasonable describe the records he was asking the respondents to produce.

Vladimir Jeanty, pro se; Sarah C. Hughes, of corporation counsel, for the respondents-respondents.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Jackson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Ethical vi[...]

August 11, 2023

Fourth Department – Landlord/tenant: Housing Opportunities Made Equal v. DASA Properties LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Landlord/tenant Discriminat[...]

August 10, 2023

Fourth Department – NYS Division of Human Rights: Ibhawa v. NYS Division of Human Rights

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department NYS Division of Human Rights [...]

August 10, 2023

Fourth Department – Child support obligation: Houck v. Houck

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child support obligation Im[...]

August 9, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Heffernan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

August 8, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ferris

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

August 7, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...