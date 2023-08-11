Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Jackson

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Jackson

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Jackson

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Right to counsel

Ethical violation – Court inquiry

People v. Jackson

KA 19-00963

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions of criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child. He argues that his right to counsel was violated when the court failed to conduct a sufficient inquiry into the defendant’s complaint that his assigned counsel accepted payment from his family.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that, although the court began to engage defense counsel regarding a letter alleging the serious ethical complaint, the court interrupted defense counsel and directed the attorney to represent the defendant. The court then said to the defendant that you are not getting another attorney.

Clea Weiss, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Kaylan C. Porter, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: Identification of records requested – Civil ...

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Freedom of Information Law [...]

August 11, 2023

Fourth Department – Landlord/tenant: Housing Opportunities Made Equal v. DASA Properties LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Landlord/tenant Discriminat[...]

August 10, 2023

Fourth Department – NYS Division of Human Rights: Ibhawa v. NYS Division of Human Rights

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department NYS Division of Human Rights [...]

August 10, 2023

Fourth Department – Child support obligation: Houck v. Houck

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child support obligation Im[...]

August 9, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Heffernan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

August 8, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ferris

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

August 7, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...