Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Jackson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Right to counsel

Ethical violation – Court inquiry

People v. Jackson

KA 19-00963

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions of criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child. He argues that his right to counsel was violated when the court failed to conduct a sufficient inquiry into the defendant’s complaint that his assigned counsel accepted payment from his family.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that, although the court began to engage defense counsel regarding a letter alleging the serious ethical complaint, the court interrupted defense counsel and directed the attorney to represent the defendant. The court then said to the defendant that you are not getting another attorney.

Clea Weiss, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Kaylan C. Porter, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

