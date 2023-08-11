Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 11, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded July 11, 2023

LIEN SATISFIED

HARRINGTON, TRAVIS

Favor: HIGHLAND CONTRACTORS OF WESTERN NY INC

