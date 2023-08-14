Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement

By: Patty Remmell//August 14, 2023

Home>News>

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement

By: Patty Remmell//August 14, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

Biden’s attorney argued in court documents late Sunday that an agreement sparing him prosecution on a felony gun charge still is in place even though the plea agreement on misdemeanor tax offenses largely unraveled during a court appearance last month.

His lawyer argues the Justice Department decided to “renege” on its end of the deal on tax charges. The agreement on the gun charge also contains an immunity clause against federal prosecutions for some other potential crimes.

Biden plans to abide by the terms of that agreement, including not using drugs or alcohol, attorney Christopher Clark said in court filings. He said prosecutors invited them to begin plea negotiations in May, “largely dictated” the language of the agreement and signed it, so should also be bound by it.

The two-part deal on tax and gun charges was supposed to have largely wrapped up the long-running investigation run by Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss. But it hit the skids after a judge raised questions about its terms and appeared to have fallen apart completely when prosecutors said the case was instead headed toward trial in court papers Friday.

Prosecutors revealed the impasse as Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss as special counsel, a status that confers broad powers to investigate and report his findings.

The surprise appointment of Weiss as special counsel raised fresh questions about the case. Garland said Weiss had asked to be named special counsel.

It comes against the backdrop of the Justice Department’s unprecedented indictments against former President Donald Trump, who is President Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election.

The cases differ significantly: Trump has been indicted and is awaiting trial in two separate cases brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith. One is over Trump’s refusal to turn over classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The other involves charges of fraud and conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In the case of Hunter Biden, prosecutors have not made any accusations or charges against the president in probing the affairs of his son. House Republicans have been trying to connect Hunter Biden’s work to his father but have not been able to produce evidence to show any wrongdoing.

 

s

Related Content

Developer alleges conflict of interest is why COMIDA denied incentives to Westport Crossing

The developer of a residential community along the Erie Canal in Pittsford is claiming the $53 million project[...]

August 14, 2023

New trial ordered in kidnapping case over illegally obtained evidence

A New York appeals court has reversed kidnapping convictions and ordered a new trial because evidence in the c[...]

August 14, 2023

A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suin...

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food empori[...]

August 14, 2023

A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper

MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism for raiding a [...]

August 14, 2023

Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers are expected to plead guilty to state charge[...]

August 14, 2023

Split court allows lawsuit over workplace accident to proceed

In a split decision, a New York appeals court has allowed a lawsuit over a workplace accident to proceed.

August 11, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...