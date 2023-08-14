Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 10-12, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 14, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 10, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

GEARING, MARION H

Appoints: GEARING, DANIEL R

MALINKA, ROBERT J

Appoints: MALINKA, SUSAN E

MALINKA, SUSAN E

Appoints: MALINKA, ROBERT J

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC

SUTTON, SHARON LORA

Appoints: SUTTON, MARK LEE

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 11, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

LIBERATORE, MARY D

Appoints: LIBERATORE, CHRISTOPHER J

LYNCH, JOHN HERBERT

Appoints: LYNCH, KRISTIN NICOLE

REED, JANET L

Appoints: FRANK, SHARON L

SWEENEY, JOHN F

Appoints: BOWMAN, MEGHAN M

US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Appoints: HUDSON HOMES MANAGEMENT LLC

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 12, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

42 NORTH PRIVATE BANK

Appoints: HOME LOAN INVESTMENT BANK

CHRISTIANA TRUST

Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC

