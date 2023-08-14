Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 10-12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded July 10, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
GEARING, MARION H
Appoints: GEARING, DANIEL R
MALINKA, ROBERT J
Appoints: MALINKA, SUSAN E
MALINKA, SUSAN E
Appoints: MALINKA, ROBERT J
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC
SUTTON, SHARON LORA
Appoints: SUTTON, MARK LEE
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded July 11, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
LIBERATORE, MARY D
Appoints: LIBERATORE, CHRISTOPHER J
LYNCH, JOHN HERBERT
Appoints: LYNCH, KRISTIN NICOLE
REED, JANET L
Appoints: FRANK, SHARON L
SWEENEY, JOHN F
Appoints: BOWMAN, MEGHAN M
US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Appoints: HUDSON HOMES MANAGEMENT LLC
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded July 12, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
42 NORTH PRIVATE BANK
Appoints: HOME LOAN INVESTMENT BANK
CHRISTIANA TRUST
Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC