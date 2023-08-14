New trial ordered in kidnapping case over illegally obtained evidence

Search warrant was faulty

A state appeals court has reversed kidnapping convictions and ordered a new trial because evidence in the case was illegally obtained.

Defendant Samuel J. Saeli was convicted in September 2018 before Chautauqua County Court Judge Paul Wojtaszek of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, unanimously dismissed the convictions suppressed the evidence in the case, and granted and a new trial on both counts of the indictment.

The convictions are related to an incident in which Saeli allegedly lured a young boy with disabilities from a store when he was separated from his family and sexually abused him.

The court rejected Saeli’s claim that Wojtaszek should have granted his challenges for cause with respect to four prospective jurors.

Statements were made by the prospective jurors in the context of a question posed by Saeli’s lawyer on whether they believed that Saeli, as he sat in the courtroom before them, must have done something wrong. Four prospective jurors raised their hands expressing agreement with the statement.

Two of the prospective jurors explained that they raised their hands because they believed that Saeli must have been accused of doing something wrong and neither of them expressed any personal belief against him.

“Because those jurors did not express any doubt concerning their ability to be fair and impartial, the court properly denied the for-cause challenges,” the Fourth Department wrote.

“The first and fourth prospective jurors expressed their agreement with the proposition that defendant is presumed to be innocent, and they indicated that they considered defendant not guilty as he sat before them prior to trial. Those assurances were sufficient to overcome the potential doubt they expressed on their impartiality and, thus, the court did not err in denying defendant’s challenges for cause as to those jurors,” the Fourth Department wrote.

Saeli’s appellate lawyer also argued that Wojtaszek should have granted a defense motion to suppress evidence of internet searches made by defendant that were discovered by police during the execution of a search warrant of Saeli’s cell phone because the search warrant lacked particularity.

“The search warrant simply stated that the police were directed to search defendant’s cellular phone for ‘digital and/or electronic evidence from Aug. 13, 2016, to Aug. 15, 2016.’ The warrant contained no language incorporating any other documents or facts,” according to the decision.

The search of the phone was not limited to any particular crime. The search warrant failed to meet the particularity requirement and left discretion of the search to the executing officers.

“While the search warrant application contained information about the crime and defendant’s possession of the phone during the crime, the search warrant application was not incorporated into the search warrant and therefore does not save the warrant from its facial invalidity,” the court wrote.

“We therefore conclude that the court should have suppressed the evidence obtained by the police pursuant to the search warrant. Consequently, we reverse the judgment of conviction, and a new trial is granted on both counts,” the court wrote.

The Fourth Department also agreed with the defense that the conviction of second-degree kidnapping was an inclusory concurrent count of second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony.

In the new trial, the judge should submit to the jury the second-degree kidnapping count in the alternative only, the court ruled.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035