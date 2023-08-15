Fourth Department – Juvenile delinquency proceedings: Matter of Timar P.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Juvenile delinquency proceedings

Constitutional right to be present

Matter of Timar P.

CAF 22-00826

Appealed from Family Court, Oneida County

Background: In the underlying juvenile delinquency proceeding the respondent and his father appealed from an order adjudicating the respondent to be a juvenile delinquent and placed him in the custody of the Office of Children and Family Services for 12 months. The respondent argues that his rights were violated as he was not present at the fact-finding hearing.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that a juvenile has a constitutional and statutory right to be present at all material stages of court proceedings. The court did not advise the respondent that he had a right to be present at the fact-finding hearing and that the consequences of his failure to appear would be that the fact-finding hearing would proceed in his absence.

Susan B. Marris, attorney for the child, for the respondent-appellant; John J. Raspante for the appellant; Deana D. Gattari for the petitioner-respondent.