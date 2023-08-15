Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 8, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Deeds
Recorded August 8, 2023 63
14420
BLACKMAN, MARGARET B to BLACKMAN, MARGARET B et ano
Property Address: 73 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420
Liber: 12848 Page: 0427
Tax Account: 069.13-2-19
Full Sale Price: $1.00
COLAPRETE, RONALD to ARTH, TYLER
Property Address: 66 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420
Liber: 12848 Page: 0430
Tax Account: 055.01-1-6.11
Full Sale Price: $231,000.00
14450
FITHEN, MELINDA et ano to BEDRIN, ALYSON M et ano
Property Address: 9 CLARET DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12848 Page: 0282
Tax Account: 180.03-5-16
Full Sale Price: $635,000.00
KELLER, MATTHEW A to DUNCAN, JERMAINE et ano
Property Address: 619 WATSON ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12848 Page: 0267
Tax Account: 153.06-1-7
Full Sale Price: $320,000.00
PATLA, SANDRA et ano to ADAMS, JILL et ano
Property Address: 105 SHAGBARK WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12848 Page: 0254
Tax Account: 166.15-2-35
Full Sale Price: $1.00
RUSSO, ENRICO to MORTENSEN, KENNETH L et ano
Property Address: 9 STONEBRIDGE CRESCENT, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12848 Page: 0173
Tax Account: 140.17-3-32
Full Sale Price: $340,000.00
STRONG FAMILY HOLDINGS LLC to STRONG, BARBARA B
Property Address: 11 ALLEYNS RISE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12848 Page: 0243
Tax Account: 179.20-1-7
Full Sale Price: $1.00
STRONG, BARBARA B to STRONG FAMILY PROPERTIES LLC
Property Address: 11 ALLEYNS RISE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12848 Page: 0311
Tax Account: 179.20-1-7
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14467
JORDAN, MARGARET M to CHILLCOTT, LAURIE J
Property Address: 93 NEVINS ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467
Liber: 12848 Page: 0297
Tax Account: 175.16-1-15
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14468
CROMEY, ANDREA L et ano to J&G INVESTMENTS LLC
Property Address: 17 FRASER DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468
Liber: 12848 Page: 0110
Tax Account: 024.8-2-37
Full Sale Price: $315,000.00
14472
LITTLE LAKES PROPERTIES LLC to SACKS, RACHEL
Property Address: 16 MONROE STREET, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472
Liber: 12848 Page: 0280
Tax Account: 228.43-1-9
Full Sale Price: $229,900.00
14526
ALCERRECA, GERARDO et ano to CONWAY, MARY Q et ano
Property Address: 1969 ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12848 Page: 0155
Tax Account: 139.07-3-4
Full Sale Price: $270,000.00
DICKERSON, BRANDON LEE et ano to HANDELMAN, EMMA C
Property Address: 64 COUNTRY LANE, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12848 Page: 0188
Tax Account: 124.18-1-19
Full Sale Price: $1.00
LEO, EZEKIEL to Rooney, Christine M
Property Address: 4 ROCKHURST DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12848 Page: 0345
Tax Account: 109.05-3-20./B
Full Sale Price: $230,000.00
SPANO, ANTONINO et ano to ANTONINO AND TERESA SPANO FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 20 2023 et ano
Property Address: 4 CHERRYMEDE CRESCENT, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12848 Page: 0222
Tax Account: 104.01-2-58.2
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14534
SHEN, HUI et ano to WEICHERT WORKFORCE MOBILITY INC
Property Address: 7 HEPBURN LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12848 Page: 0452
Tax Account: 177.03-3-44
Full Sale Price: $620,800.00
SINGHI, NISHA et ano to JOHNSON, LESLIE A et ano
Property Address: 7 SUTTON POINT, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12848 Page: 0402
Tax Account: 163.02-3-3
Full Sale Price: $585,000.00
SPIEGEL, SHARRI L to GUTHIKONDA, VENKATA
Property Address: 5 THRUSH FIELD WAY, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12848 Page: 0446
Tax Account: 192.02-2-61
Full Sale Price: $535,000.00
WANG, ZHENGSHENG to FOSTER, JAMES NORMAN et ano
Property Address: 63 SUTTON POINT, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12848 Page: 0185
Tax Account: 163.02-3-27
Full Sale Price: $535,000.00
ZYGADLO, MITCHELL to KONDRACKA, WIESLAWA et ano
Property Address: 9 LOCKWOOD, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12848 Page: 0113
Tax Account: 179.10-2-14
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14543
MORELLI, JOHN to MORELLI, JEANNE E et ano
Property Address: 535 FIVE POINTS ROAD, RUSH NY 14543
Liber: 12848 Page: 0120
Tax Account: 220.03-1-31.11
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14559
KRESS, KENNETH et ano to KRESS, PATRICIA A
Property Address: 3 IVYDALE PLACE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559
Liber: 12848 Page: 0442
Tax Account: 102.02-3-11
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14580
BENDER, MEGHAN M et al to BENDER, MICHAEL G
Property Address: 625 ADELINE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0250
Tax Account: 078.16-1-30
Full Sale Price: $1.00
BROWN, ALLAN J et ano to ALLAN J BROWN AND KAREN R BROWN TRUST et al
Property Address: 398 SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0207
Tax Account: 050.04-5-4
Full Sale Price: $1.00
BUNCE, JAIME L et ano to BIRCANN, JASON A et ano
Property Address: 1258 THISTLEBERRY LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0105
Tax Account: 095.01-2-49
Full Sale Price: $624,500.00
DEVOY, J MICHAEL et ano to BEECHER-SEYREK, LAURA P et ano
Property Address: 613 BROOKSTONE BEND, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0164
Tax Account: 063.19-2-45
Full Sale Price: $725,000.00
MASI ENTERPRISES INC to PAQUIN, AMANDA et ano
Property Address: 1394 CREEKS EDGE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0368
Tax Account: 036.03-2-39
Full Sale Price: $593,531.00
NEALON, DANNA to BAIRD, CAMRYN T et ano
Property Address: 1109 TERRY DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0285
Tax Account: 094.05-2-2
Full Sale Price: $185,000.00
STONY POINT REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC to PATEL, NIKUNJ
Property Address: 806 HARD ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12848 Page: 0123
Tax Account: 079.07-1-5
Full Sale Price: $222,000.00
14605
AGRON, PABLO et ano to FIGUEROA, SHEILA R
Property Address: 20 VOSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605
Liber: 12848 Page: 0449
Tax Account: 106.40-3-19.001
Full Sale Price: $50,000.00
14607
DENERO, HELEN Q et al to CIUFO, DAVID J
Property Address: 207 RUTGERS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607
Liber: 12848 Page: 0197
Tax Account: 121.59-1-34
Full Sale Price: $500,000.00
14608
TRICKEY, JOHN T to WHEELER, ANA C
Property Address: 163 ATKINSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608
Liber: 12848 Page: 0372
Tax Account: 121.37-1-23
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14609
MANZA, WILLIAM to HUCKS, JOVON L
Property Address: 73 KINGSTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12848 Page: 0393
Tax Account: 107.70-3-14
Full Sale Price: $136,000.00
MORIARTY, CHELSEA to HILL, REBECCA G et ano
Property Address: 192 BENNETT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12848 Page: 0424
Tax Account: 092.46-1-7
Full Sale Price: $192,000.00
RODRIGUEZ, JENNIFER to REYES, SHANTAL et ano
Property Address: 102 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12848 Page: 0396
Tax Account: 107.45-3-71
Full Sale Price: $164,000.00
SCHAEFER, AMY et al to RENPRO LLC et al
Property Address: 638-640 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12848 Page: 0302
Tax Account: 106.68-2-99.001
Full Sale Price: $3,650,000.00
WICKUM, SUSAN J to 281 VERSAILLES ROAD LLC
Property Address: 1788 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12848 Page: 0145
Tax Account: 107.06-1-2
Full Sale Price: $194,500.00
ZYGADLO, MITCHELL to KONDRACKA, WIESLAWA et ano
Property Address: 453 BAY VILLAGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12848 Page: 0116
Tax Account: 092.12-3-1./453
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14611
BLAIR, REGINA et ano to MCNAIR, JAVICE
Property Address: 9 MORGAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611
Liber: 12848 Page: 0458
Tax Account: 120.51-2-59
Full Sale Price: $100,000.00
CARDONA, MARK to BRASSIE, MARK et ano
Property Address: 1415 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611
Liber: 12848 Page: 0161
Tax Account: 135.57-2-39
Full Sale Price: $30,000.00
PATTERSON, JACQUELINE C et ano to HUNT, MARY
Property Address: 134 COLVIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611
Liber: 12848 Page: 0438
Tax Account: 120.33-2-33
Full Sale Price: $109,900.00
RAY, MELISSA to WATSON, KENON
Property Address: 101 FILLMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611
Liber: 12848 Page: 0399
Tax Account: 120.48-1-27
Full Sale Price: $169,000.00
TSM DEVELOPMENT CORP to TURNER, SHAWN
Property Address: 72 EDDY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611
Liber: 12848 Page: 0097
Tax Account: 120.34-2-36.001
Full Sale Price: $25,000.00
14612
US BANK TRUST COMPANY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION to DEAN, ROBERT
Property Address: 271 APPLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612
Liber: 12848 Page: 0225
Tax Account: 059.07-5-29
Full Sale Price: $182,000.00
14615
BRANDT, MICHAEL to KAUFMAN, AARON P
Property Address: 66 AVIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615
Liber: 12848 Page: 0204
Tax Account: 090.42-2-25
Full Sale Price: $180,000.00
14616
BARCOMB, LYNDA M et ano to CHARLES-PIERRE, ANATHA JEAN et ano
Property Address: 145 FREAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616
Liber: 12848 Page: 0264
Tax Account: 075.06-1-13
Full Sale Price: $272,500.00
GARDNER, MARIE ELLEN et ano to MANNILLO, VINCENT JR
Property Address: 113 POMONA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616
Liber: 12848 Page: 0191
Tax Account: 060.80-2-17
Full Sale Price: $89,900.00
14617
ARMITAGE, CRAIG to MCCARTHY, BRYAN et ano
Property Address: 312 IMPERIAL CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14617
Liber: 12848 Page: 0167
Tax Account: 076.07-2-68
Full Sale Price: $400,000.00
14619
BANCROFT, STEPHEN A et ano to CARTER, MARVEL
Property Address: 33 MARLBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619
Liber: 12848 Page: 0132
Tax Account: 120.71-4-36
Full Sale Price: $191,111.00
MILLSPAUGH, PAMELA J to WELCH, BOBBIE
Property Address: 76 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619
Liber: 12848 Page: 0158
Tax Account: 120.56-2-17
Full Sale Price: $70,000.00
RIKA DEVELOPMENT LLC to CRIST ENTERPRISES LLC
Property Address: 61-63 ROSALIND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619
Liber: 12848 Page: 0201
Tax Account: 135.31-2-13
Full Sale Price: $177,000.00
14620
FOX, LAURA ADELAIDE et ano to DEMO, AMANDA M
Property Address: 171 ROCKINGHAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620
Liber: 12848 Page: 0434
Tax Account: 136.24-2-10
Full Sale Price: $415,000.00
14621
BOYCHUK, JOHN to CRIST ENTERPRISES LLC
Property Address: 538-540 HOLLENBECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12848 Page: 0247
Tax Account: 091.54-1-54
Full Sale Price: $110,000.00
NEAL, CORA B to BURROWS, ELLA B et ano
Property Address: 148 SYLVESTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12848 Page: 0094
Tax Account: 091.68-1-26
Full Sale Price: $129,900.00
QUINONES, JULIO E to RIVERA, ALEXIS
Property Address: 236 BAIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12848 Page: 0421
Tax Account: 091.5-1-25
Full Sale Price: $71,000.00
14623
HATHAWAY, BARBARA et al to EXO UNLIMITED INC
Property Address: 156 BRIGHTWOODS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14623
Liber: 12848 Page: 0257
Tax Account: 149.11-1-52
Full Sale Price: $125,000.00
LUPIANI, PATRICK to LEVESQUE, NATE
Property Address: 52 LEO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623
Liber: 12848 Page: 0170
Tax Account: 161.19-2-84
Full Sale Price: $213,000.00
14624
ALICEA-CIPOLLA, PETRITA et ano to BUCKERT, JONATHAN B et ano
Property Address: 60 KAYE PARK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12848 Page: 0386
Tax Account: 119.06-4-57
Full Sale Price: $390,000.00
ROCHESTER GAS AND ELECTRIC CORPORATION to 898 BUFFALO ROAD LLC
Property Address: CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12848 Page: 0101
Tax Account: 119.20-3-1./gc
Full Sale Price: $17,130.00
14625
PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP to MACNEIL, CAROL L R
Property Address: 105 FOREST HILLS ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625
Liber: 12848 Page: 0383
Tax Account: 123.13-3-44
Full Sale Price: $255,000.00
ROCHE, RICHARD to GAGE, JEFFREY M et ano
Property Address: 51 WATER VIEW CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14625
Liber: 12848 Page: 0194
Tax Account: 138.07-3-51
Full Sale Price: $282,000.00
14626
CANDELARIA, CHARLES A et ano to HAJDUCZOK, DAIVA et ano
Property Address: 72 RED ROCK CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14626
Liber: 12848 Page: 0261
Tax Account: 074.17-1-84
Full Sale Price: $273,050.00
CCD SOLUTIONS LLC to COLON, RICHARD THOMAS JR
Property Address: 126 ALDEN ROAD, GREECE NY 14626
Liber: 12848 Page: 0455
Tax Account: 074.15-3-1
Full Sale Price: $155,000.00s