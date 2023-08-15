Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 8, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff //August 15, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Deeds

Recorded August 8, 2023 63

14420

BLACKMAN, MARGARET B to BLACKMAN, MARGARET B et ano

Property Address: 73 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12848 Page: 0427

Tax Account: 069.13-2-19

Full Sale Price: $1.00

COLAPRETE, RONALD to ARTH, TYLER

Property Address: 66 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12848 Page: 0430

Tax Account: 055.01-1-6.11

Full Sale Price: $231,000.00

14450

FITHEN, MELINDA et ano to BEDRIN, ALYSON M et ano

Property Address: 9 CLARET DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12848 Page: 0282

Tax Account: 180.03-5-16

Full Sale Price: $635,000.00

KELLER, MATTHEW A to DUNCAN, JERMAINE et ano

Property Address: 619 WATSON ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12848 Page: 0267

Tax Account: 153.06-1-7

Full Sale Price: $320,000.00

PATLA, SANDRA et ano to ADAMS, JILL et ano

Property Address: 105 SHAGBARK WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12848 Page: 0254

Tax Account: 166.15-2-35

Full Sale Price: $1.00

RUSSO, ENRICO to MORTENSEN, KENNETH L et ano

Property Address: 9 STONEBRIDGE CRESCENT, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12848 Page: 0173

Tax Account: 140.17-3-32

Full Sale Price: $340,000.00

STRONG FAMILY HOLDINGS LLC to STRONG, BARBARA B

Property Address: 11 ALLEYNS RISE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12848 Page: 0243

Tax Account: 179.20-1-7

Full Sale Price: $1.00

STRONG, BARBARA B to STRONG FAMILY PROPERTIES LLC

Property Address: 11 ALLEYNS RISE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12848 Page: 0311

Tax Account: 179.20-1-7

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14467

JORDAN, MARGARET M to CHILLCOTT, LAURIE J

Property Address: 93 NEVINS ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Liber: 12848 Page: 0297

Tax Account: 175.16-1-15

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14468

CROMEY, ANDREA L et ano to J&G INVESTMENTS LLC

Property Address: 17 FRASER DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Liber: 12848 Page: 0110

Tax Account: 024.8-2-37

Full Sale Price: $315,000.00

14472

LITTLE LAKES PROPERTIES LLC to SACKS, RACHEL

Property Address: 16 MONROE STREET, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472

Liber: 12848 Page: 0280

Tax Account: 228.43-1-9

Full Sale Price: $229,900.00

14526

ALCERRECA, GERARDO et ano to CONWAY, MARY Q et ano

Property Address: 1969 ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12848 Page: 0155

Tax Account: 139.07-3-4

Full Sale Price: $270,000.00

DICKERSON, BRANDON LEE et ano to HANDELMAN, EMMA C

Property Address: 64 COUNTRY LANE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12848 Page: 0188

Tax Account: 124.18-1-19

Full Sale Price: $1.00

LEO, EZEKIEL to Rooney, Christine M

Property Address: 4 ROCKHURST DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12848 Page: 0345

Tax Account: 109.05-3-20./B

Full Sale Price: $230,000.00

SPANO, ANTONINO et ano to ANTONINO AND TERESA SPANO FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 20 2023 et ano

Property Address: 4 CHERRYMEDE CRESCENT, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12848 Page: 0222

Tax Account: 104.01-2-58.2

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14534

SHEN, HUI et ano to WEICHERT WORKFORCE MOBILITY INC

Property Address: 7 HEPBURN LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12848 Page: 0452

Tax Account: 177.03-3-44

Full Sale Price: $620,800.00

SINGHI, NISHA et ano to JOHNSON, LESLIE A et ano

Property Address: 7 SUTTON POINT, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12848 Page: 0402

Tax Account: 163.02-3-3

Full Sale Price: $585,000.00

SPIEGEL, SHARRI L to GUTHIKONDA, VENKATA

Property Address: 5 THRUSH FIELD WAY, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12848 Page: 0446

Tax Account: 192.02-2-61

Full Sale Price: $535,000.00

WANG, ZHENGSHENG to FOSTER, JAMES NORMAN et ano

Property Address: 63 SUTTON POINT, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12848 Page: 0185

Tax Account: 163.02-3-27

Full Sale Price: $535,000.00

ZYGADLO, MITCHELL to KONDRACKA, WIESLAWA et ano

Property Address: 9 LOCKWOOD, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12848 Page: 0113

Tax Account: 179.10-2-14

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14543

MORELLI, JOHN to MORELLI, JEANNE E et ano

Property Address: 535 FIVE POINTS ROAD, RUSH NY 14543

Liber: 12848 Page: 0120

Tax Account: 220.03-1-31.11

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14559

KRESS, KENNETH et ano to KRESS, PATRICIA A

Property Address: 3 IVYDALE PLACE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12848 Page: 0442

Tax Account: 102.02-3-11

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14580

BENDER, MEGHAN M et al to BENDER, MICHAEL G

Property Address: 625 ADELINE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0250

Tax Account: 078.16-1-30

Full Sale Price: $1.00

BROWN, ALLAN J et ano to ALLAN J BROWN AND KAREN R BROWN TRUST et al

Property Address: 398 SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0207

Tax Account: 050.04-5-4

Full Sale Price: $1.00

BUNCE, JAIME L et ano to BIRCANN, JASON A et ano

Property Address: 1258 THISTLEBERRY LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0105

Tax Account: 095.01-2-49

Full Sale Price: $624,500.00

DEVOY, J MICHAEL et ano to BEECHER-SEYREK, LAURA P et ano

Property Address: 613 BROOKSTONE BEND, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0164

Tax Account: 063.19-2-45

Full Sale Price: $725,000.00

MASI ENTERPRISES INC to PAQUIN, AMANDA et ano

Property Address: 1394 CREEKS EDGE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0368

Tax Account: 036.03-2-39

Full Sale Price: $593,531.00

NEALON, DANNA to BAIRD, CAMRYN T et ano

Property Address: 1109 TERRY DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0285

Tax Account: 094.05-2-2

Full Sale Price: $185,000.00

STONY POINT REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC to PATEL, NIKUNJ

Property Address: 806 HARD ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12848 Page: 0123

Tax Account: 079.07-1-5

Full Sale Price: $222,000.00

14605

AGRON, PABLO et ano to FIGUEROA, SHEILA R

Property Address: 20 VOSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12848 Page: 0449

Tax Account: 106.40-3-19.001

Full Sale Price: $50,000.00

14607

DENERO, HELEN Q et al to CIUFO, DAVID J

Property Address: 207 RUTGERS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12848 Page: 0197

Tax Account: 121.59-1-34

Full Sale Price: $500,000.00

14608

TRICKEY, JOHN T to WHEELER, ANA C

Property Address: 163 ATKINSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Liber: 12848 Page: 0372

Tax Account: 121.37-1-23

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14609

MANZA, WILLIAM to HUCKS, JOVON L

Property Address: 73 KINGSTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12848 Page: 0393

Tax Account: 107.70-3-14

Full Sale Price: $136,000.00

MORIARTY, CHELSEA to HILL, REBECCA G et ano

Property Address: 192 BENNETT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12848 Page: 0424

Tax Account: 092.46-1-7

Full Sale Price: $192,000.00

RODRIGUEZ, JENNIFER to REYES, SHANTAL et ano

Property Address: 102 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12848 Page: 0396

Tax Account: 107.45-3-71

Full Sale Price: $164,000.00

SCHAEFER, AMY et al to RENPRO LLC et al

Property Address: 638-640 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12848 Page: 0302

Tax Account: 106.68-2-99.001

Full Sale Price: $3,650,000.00

WICKUM, SUSAN J to 281 VERSAILLES ROAD LLC

Property Address: 1788 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12848 Page: 0145

Tax Account: 107.06-1-2

Full Sale Price: $194,500.00

ZYGADLO, MITCHELL to KONDRACKA, WIESLAWA et ano

Property Address: 453 BAY VILLAGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12848 Page: 0116

Tax Account: 092.12-3-1./453

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14611

BLAIR, REGINA et ano to MCNAIR, JAVICE

Property Address: 9 MORGAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12848 Page: 0458

Tax Account: 120.51-2-59

Full Sale Price: $100,000.00

CARDONA, MARK to BRASSIE, MARK et ano

Property Address: 1415 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12848 Page: 0161

Tax Account: 135.57-2-39

Full Sale Price: $30,000.00

PATTERSON, JACQUELINE C et ano to HUNT, MARY

Property Address: 134 COLVIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12848 Page: 0438

Tax Account: 120.33-2-33

Full Sale Price: $109,900.00

RAY, MELISSA to WATSON, KENON

Property Address: 101 FILLMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12848 Page: 0399

Tax Account: 120.48-1-27

Full Sale Price: $169,000.00

TSM DEVELOPMENT CORP to TURNER, SHAWN

Property Address: 72 EDDY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12848 Page: 0097

Tax Account: 120.34-2-36.001

Full Sale Price: $25,000.00

14612

US BANK TRUST COMPANY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION to DEAN, ROBERT

Property Address: 271 APPLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12848 Page: 0225

Tax Account: 059.07-5-29

Full Sale Price: $182,000.00

14615

BRANDT, MICHAEL to KAUFMAN, AARON P

Property Address: 66 AVIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Liber: 12848 Page: 0204

Tax Account: 090.42-2-25

Full Sale Price: $180,000.00

14616

BARCOMB, LYNDA M et ano to CHARLES-PIERRE, ANATHA JEAN et ano

Property Address: 145 FREAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12848 Page: 0264

Tax Account: 075.06-1-13

Full Sale Price: $272,500.00

GARDNER, MARIE ELLEN et ano to MANNILLO, VINCENT JR

Property Address: 113 POMONA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12848 Page: 0191

Tax Account: 060.80-2-17

Full Sale Price: $89,900.00

14617

ARMITAGE, CRAIG to MCCARTHY, BRYAN et ano

Property Address: 312 IMPERIAL CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12848 Page: 0167

Tax Account: 076.07-2-68

Full Sale Price: $400,000.00

14619

BANCROFT, STEPHEN A et ano to CARTER, MARVEL

Property Address: 33 MARLBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12848 Page: 0132

Tax Account: 120.71-4-36

Full Sale Price: $191,111.00

MILLSPAUGH, PAMELA J to WELCH, BOBBIE

Property Address: 76 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12848 Page: 0158

Tax Account: 120.56-2-17

Full Sale Price: $70,000.00

RIKA DEVELOPMENT LLC to CRIST ENTERPRISES LLC

Property Address: 61-63 ROSALIND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12848 Page: 0201

Tax Account: 135.31-2-13

Full Sale Price: $177,000.00

14620

FOX, LAURA ADELAIDE et ano to DEMO, AMANDA M

Property Address: 171 ROCKINGHAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Liber: 12848 Page: 0434

Tax Account: 136.24-2-10

Full Sale Price: $415,000.00

14621

BOYCHUK, JOHN to CRIST ENTERPRISES LLC

Property Address: 538-540 HOLLENBECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12848 Page: 0247

Tax Account: 091.54-1-54

Full Sale Price: $110,000.00

NEAL, CORA B to BURROWS, ELLA B et ano

Property Address: 148 SYLVESTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12848 Page: 0094

Tax Account: 091.68-1-26

Full Sale Price: $129,900.00

QUINONES, JULIO E to RIVERA, ALEXIS

Property Address: 236 BAIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12848 Page: 0421

Tax Account: 091.5-1-25

Full Sale Price: $71,000.00

14623

HATHAWAY, BARBARA et al to EXO UNLIMITED INC

Property Address: 156 BRIGHTWOODS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12848 Page: 0257

Tax Account: 149.11-1-52

Full Sale Price: $125,000.00

LUPIANI, PATRICK to LEVESQUE, NATE

Property Address: 52 LEO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12848 Page: 0170

Tax Account: 161.19-2-84

Full Sale Price: $213,000.00

14624

ALICEA-CIPOLLA, PETRITA et ano to BUCKERT, JONATHAN B et ano

Property Address: 60 KAYE PARK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12848 Page: 0386

Tax Account: 119.06-4-57

Full Sale Price: $390,000.00

ROCHESTER GAS AND ELECTRIC CORPORATION to 898 BUFFALO ROAD LLC

Property Address: CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12848 Page: 0101

Tax Account: 119.20-3-1./gc

Full Sale Price: $17,130.00

14625

PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP to MACNEIL, CAROL L R

Property Address: 105 FOREST HILLS ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Liber: 12848 Page: 0383

Tax Account: 123.13-3-44

Full Sale Price: $255,000.00

ROCHE, RICHARD to GAGE, JEFFREY M et ano

Property Address: 51 WATER VIEW CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Liber: 12848 Page: 0194

Tax Account: 138.07-3-51

Full Sale Price: $282,000.00

14626

CANDELARIA, CHARLES A et ano to HAJDUCZOK, DAIVA et ano

Property Address: 72 RED ROCK CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12848 Page: 0261

Tax Account: 074.17-1-84

Full Sale Price: $273,050.00

CCD SOLUTIONS LLC to COLON, RICHARD THOMAS JR

Property Address: 126 ALDEN ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12848 Page: 0455

Tax Account: 074.15-3-1

Full Sale Price: $155,000.00