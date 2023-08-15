Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 15, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded July 13, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

BUTTON, CHRISTINE A

Appoints: BUTTON, PAUL C

BUTTON, PAUL D

Appoints: BUTTON, CHRISTINE A

CHEVRON FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY

CICERO, DAVID T

Appoints: DLUTEK, MARCIA A

DAVIS, ELIZABETH C

Appoints: BILOWUS, BRITTANY

DEMIANIW, OLGA S

Appoints: LANGSCHWAGER, MARIA J

DLUTEK, MARCIA A

Appoints: CICERO, DAVID T

FULLER, PAUL

Appoints: GALE, JESSICA

GALLAGHER, ROBERT J

Appoints: DIPAOLA, JUDY L

GENESEE REGIONAL BANK

Appoints: ALLIED FIRST BANK

GRECO, DAWN M

Appoints: GRECO, STEVEN

GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST

Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC

HARVEY, ELIZABETH

Appoints: HARVEY, ROBERT G

HYDE, BONNIE J

Appoints: HYDE, DEBORAH S

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA

Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC

