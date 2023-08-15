Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded July 13, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
BUTTON, CHRISTINE A
Appoints: BUTTON, PAUL C
BUTTON, PAUL D
Appoints: BUTTON, CHRISTINE A
CHEVRON FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY
CICERO, DAVID T
Appoints: DLUTEK, MARCIA A
DAVIS, ELIZABETH C
Appoints: BILOWUS, BRITTANY
DEMIANIW, OLGA S
Appoints: LANGSCHWAGER, MARIA J
DLUTEK, MARCIA A
Appoints: CICERO, DAVID T
FULLER, PAUL
Appoints: GALE, JESSICA
GALLAGHER, ROBERT J
Appoints: DIPAOLA, JUDY L
GENESEE REGIONAL BANK
Appoints: ALLIED FIRST BANK
GRECO, DAWN M
Appoints: GRECO, STEVEN
GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST
Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC
HARVEY, ELIZABETH
Appoints: HARVEY, ROBERT G
HYDE, BONNIE J
Appoints: HYDE, DEBORAH S
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA
Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC