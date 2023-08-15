Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – Crime of violence: United States v. Davis

By: Daily Record Staff//August 15, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Crime of violence

Murder in aid of racketeering

United States v. Davis

21-1486-cr

Judges Walker, Lee, and Robinson

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction after he was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He argues that the count related to the use of a firearm should be vacated because his predicate offense of murder in aid of racketeering is not a crime of violence.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the modified categorical approach to considering the offense as a crime of violence is the proper analysis. The court further held that the intentional killing of another requires the use of force and thus, the predicate offense of murder in aid of racketeering is predicated on second-degree intentional murder. Therefore, it is categorically a crime of violence.

Oral argument audio

Jordan Estes, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee; Richard H. Rosenberg for the defendant-appellant.

