Second Circuit reinstates lawsuit over ‘Arcara Injunction’

Court votes 2-1 on 'sidewalk counseling'

In a split decision, a federal appeals court has ruled that an injunction limiting “sidewalk counseling” outside Planned Parenthood offices in western New York does not apply to anyone not connected to the original case that led to the injunction.

In 2005, after the state of New York, along with Planned Parenthood of Rochester and other abortion providers, went to court to limit the conduct of pro-life advocates outside abortion clinics in the Western District of New York, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Acara issued a permanent injunction against sidewalk counseling by several pro-life advocates.

The “Arcara Injunction” prohibits specific named defendants from being on the sidewalk within 15 feet of the entrance of any abortion clinic in the Western District of New York.

In 2017, Jim Havens began sidewalk counseling near the Planned Parenthood facility in Rochester. He invited others to join him, and they eventually formed an association called ROC Love Will End Abortion.

Havens, who was not a party to the Arcara Injunction, and not aware of it, did not avoid the 15-foot buffer zone defined in the Arcara Injunction.

New York State Attorney General Letitia A. James and Rochester officials informed Havens that he and ROC were prohibited from entering the buffer zone because he and his group were acting in concert with defendants named in the Arcara Injunction.

Havens sued James and the city of Rochester, seeking a declaration that he and his group were not subject to the Arcara Injunction. He also sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the defendants from enforcing the injunction against him and his group.

In January 2020, U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer dismissed the lawsuit for failure to state a claim and denied a motion for a preliminary injunction.

“I find that the face of plaintiffs’ complaint demonstrates that they are ‘in active concert or participation’ with persons enjoined by the Arcara Injunction, and thus, are themselves bound by the terms of the injunction,” Larimer wrote.

He granted the defense motions to dismiss, denied the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, and dismissed the plaintiffs’ complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief.

Havens appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which voted 2-1 to reverse Larimer.

“We hold that a person who is not a named party to an injunction and who is not legally identified with such a party is bound by the injunction only from acting for the benefit of, or to assist, a named party in violating the injunction,” Circuit Court Judge Steven J. Menashi wrote.

“Havens did not so act … Accordingly, we reverse the district court’s dismissal of Havens’ complaint. We vacate the district court’s denial of Havens’s motion for a preliminary injunction and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion,” Menashi wrote.

Havens was represented by attorneys from the Thomas More Society, “a not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and freedom,” according to Society officials.

On several occasions in 2017 and 2018, Planned Parenthood of Rochester security guards called the Rochester Police Department to complain that Havens was violating the buffer zone imposed by the Arcara Injunction.

The police at first agreed with Havens that he and others were not bound by the Arcara Injunction. But in June 2018, the Rochester Police Department reversed its position.

Police told Havens that he and his group had to comply with the 15-foot buffer zone and Havens and his colleagues followed their instructions.

The Attorney General claimed that that Havens and ROC coordinated their activities with Mary Jost and Rescue Rochester, two defendants named in the Arcara Injunction.

In July 2019, Havens, individually, and on behalf of ROC, sued the Attorney General and the city seeking a declaration that the Arcara Injunction does not bind them and an order enjoining the defendants from enforcing the injunction against them.

The defendants moved to dismiss the complaint and Larimer granted the motion to dismiss, denied Havens’s motion for a preliminary injunction, and dismissed the complaint with prejudice.

Judge Raymond J. Lohier dissented.

Havens admitted in his complaint that he conducted training sessions at Focus Pregnancy Help Center, which is run by Jost.

“I would affirm the District Court’s decision across the board. Based on the allegations in his own complaint, Havens was in ‘active concert or participation,’ with at least one party named in and enjoined by the injunction. For that reason, the District Court was right to dismiss Havens’ complaint,” Lohier wrote.

“The District Court acted well within its very broad discretion when it determined that Havens’s conduct constituted active concert or participation with named parties to the injunction,” he wrote.

