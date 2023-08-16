Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Defamation: Panek v. Brantner

By: Daily Record Staff//August 16, 2023

Fourth Department – Defamation: Panek v. Brantner

Fourth Department – Defamation: Panek v. Brantner

By: Daily Record Staff//August 16, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Defamation

Absolute immunity – School superintendent

Panek v. Brantner

CA 22-00725

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress after one of the defendants alleged defamed the plaintiff when speaking to members of a high school cross-country team after the plaintiff had been dismissed as their coach. The defendants appeal from the denial of their motion for summary judgment.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and dismissed the complaint. The court held that the defendants had an absolute privilege with respect to the statements made. The plaintiff is a superintendent and was acting in the scope of her duties when she the school board asked her to speak with the students who had appeared at school board meetings to know why the plaintiff was fired.

Donald S. Dibenedetto, of Costello, Cooney & Fearon, for the defendants-appellants; Lewis G. Spicer for the plaintiff-respondent.

