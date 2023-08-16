Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ponce

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department
Sex Offender Registration Act
Drug and alcohol abuse – Pattern of behavior
KA 22-01172
Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County
Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no abuse of discretion as to the assessment of points for history of drug and alcohol abuse as the defendant admitted to the probation department prior drug use that established a pattern of drug use evincing substance abuse. Further, the defendant admitted that he provided marijuana and alcohol to the underage victim during the course of his sexual offense.
Robert Ward of the Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.
Submitted-