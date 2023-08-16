Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ponce

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Drug and alcohol abuse – Pattern of behavior

People v. Ponce

KA 22-01172

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no abuse of discretion as to the assessment of points for history of drug and alcohol abuse as the defendant admitted to the probation department prior drug use that established a pattern of drug use evincing substance abuse. Further, the defendant admitted that he provided marijuana and alcohol to the underage victim during the course of his sexual offense.

Robert Ward of the Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted