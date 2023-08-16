2023 Legal Excellence honorees announced

The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal have selected 39 individuals and organizations as 2023 Legal Excellence honorees.
Legal Excellence was started by The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal to pay tribute to all the ways legal professionals work to make the Greater Rochester community stronger.
Awards are presented in the following categories: Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Civil Legal Services, In House Counsel, Law Firm Administrator, Law Firm Diversity, Leaders in Law, Lifetime Achievement, Paralegal, Pro Bono Excellence and Up and Coming Lawyers.
“This year’s Legal Excellence Awards celebrate and pay tribute to legal professionals who help to make our community stronger. The 2023 honorees are professionally successful but also make time for community involvement, which significantly impacts the region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal. “We at The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal are pleased to recognize their incredible accomplishments.”
This year’s Legal Excellence recipients will be honored Oct. 5 at an awards celebration at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street in Rochester. A general networking reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and the awards presentation starting at 6 p.m. The event hashtag is #RBJevents.
Honorees will be profiled in the Oct. 6 issues of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal and online at NYDailyRecord.com and RBJ.net.
The 2023 Legal Excellence honorees are:
Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)
Civil Legal Services
In House Counsel
Law Firm Administrator
Law Firm Diversity
Leaders in Law
Lifetime Achievement
Paralegal
Pro Bono Excellence
Up and Coming Lawyers