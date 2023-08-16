2023 Legal Excellence honorees announced

The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal have selected 39 individuals and organizations as 2023 Legal Excellence honorees.

Legal Excellence was started by The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal to pay tribute to all the ways legal professionals work to make the Greater Rochester community stronger.

Awards are presented in the following categories: Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Civil Legal Services, In House Counsel, Law Firm Administrator, Law Firm Diversity, Leaders in Law, Lifetime Achievement, Paralegal, Pro Bono Excellence and Up and Coming Lawyers.

“This year’s Legal Excellence Awards celebrate and pay tribute to legal professionals who help to make our community stronger. The 2023 honorees are professionally successful but also make time for community involvement, which significantly impacts the region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal. “We at The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal are pleased to recognize their incredible accomplishments.”

This year’s Legal Excellence recipients will be honored Oct. 5 at an awards celebration at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street in Rochester. A general networking reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and the awards presentation starting at 6 p.m. The event hashtag is #RBJevents.

Attendance is limited, and honorees and sponsors receive priority access. There are various sponsorship levels available which include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers, family and guests at the event, and much more. Tables are only available with sponsorship. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact Darice Dixon at [email protected].

Honorees will be profiled in the Oct. 6 issues of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal and online at NYDailyRecord.com and RBJ.net.

For more information, including the most updated listing of sponsors, visit https://nydailyrecord.com/legal-excellence-awards/.

The 2023 Legal Excellence honorees are:

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Steven V. Modica, Modica Law Firm

Civil Legal Services

Mary Beth Conway, JustCause

Ariel Cruz, The Legal Aid Society of Rochester

In House Counsel

Jared Olson, L3Harris

Law Firm Administrator

Kristie Ball, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Jamie Page, Harris Beach PLLC

Johanna Winter, McConville Considine Cooman & Morin PC

Law Firm Diversity

Harris Beach PLLC

Leaders in Law

Katherine H. Karl, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Laura Linneball, Wilder & Linneball LLP

Jill Paperno, Empire Justice Center

Amber Peshkin, Wesley Clark and Peshkin

Amy Reichhart, Lippes Mathias

Michelle Schwach, NYS Unified Court System

Sheldon Smith, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Erika Stanat, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Lifetime Achievement

Michael Buckley, Boylan Code LLP

Greg Connors, Connors & Ferris

Anna Lynch, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Karen Morris, Brighton Town Court; Monroe Community College

Paralegal

Pauline Kiser, Xerox Office of General Counsel

Stephanie Koszelak, Wesley Clark & Peshkin

Heidi Leisten, Boylan Code LLP

Susan Matthews, Harter Secrest & Emery

Allyn Van Dusen, Harris Beach PLLC

Pro Bono Excellence

Erin Elmouji, Weaver Mancuso Brightman PLLC

Joseph Wilson, Barclay Damon

Up and Coming Lawyers

Teagan Dolan, Faraci Lange

Kristen Dombroski, McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C.

Ericka Elliott, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Stephen Fantuzzo, Nixon Peabody LLP

Jenny Holmes, Nixon Peabody LLP

Nicole Intschert, Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department

Jonathan Jasinski, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Robert Marks, Boylan Code LLP

Ibrahim Tariq, Harris Beach PLLC

Erin Train, Littler Mendelson P.C.

Andrew M. Washburn, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Kristin Zimar, Harter Secrest & Emery