By: Daily Record Staff//August 16, 2023

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Tyler v. Kingston

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

First Amendment

Sign prohibition – Reasonable regulation

Tyler v. Kingston

22-664-cv

Judges Walker, Lee, and Robinson

Background: The plaintiffs commenced a First Amendment challenge to the city of Kingston’s prohibition against bringing signs and posters into public meetings of the Common Council held at Kingston City Hall. The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their complaint, which found that the government entities are permitted to regulate the manner in which the public participates in a limited public fora.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held the plaintiffs had not adequately alleged that the City’s sign prohibition was unreasonable in light of the potential disruption or distraction that signs at council meetings might pose.

Stephen Bergstein, of Bergstein & Ullrich, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Michael T. Cook, of Cook, Netter, Cloonan, Kurtz & Murphy, for the defendant-appellee.

