Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Jury selection

For cause challenges

People v. Smith

KA 18-02053

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. He argues that the court erred in denying his challenges for cause to two prospective jurors.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that the first juror stated that he was “raised to respect the police” and that “they are the people that are protecting you and you should trust them.” The second juror stated that because of his employment as an emergency medical technician he saw the police in a positive light.

Carolyn R. Walther, of the conflict defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Kaylan C. Porter, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video