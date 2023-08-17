Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

By: Daily Record Staff//August 17, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

By: Daily Record Staff//August 17, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Jury selection

For cause challenges

People v. Smith

KA 18-02053

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. He argues that the court erred in denying his challenges for cause to two prospective jurors.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that the first juror stated that he was “raised to respect the police” and that “they are the people that are protecting you and you should trust them.” The second juror stated that because of his employment as an emergency medical technician he saw the police in a positive light.

Carolyn R. Walther, of the conflict defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Kaylan C. Porter, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Foreclosure: Sanfilippo v. Bohme, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure Corporation’s[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Bail jumping: People v. Shrubsall

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Bail jumping Defective indi[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Defamation: Panek v. Brantner

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defamation Absolute immunit[...]

August 16, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ponce

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

August 16, 2023

Fourth Department – Juvenile delinquency proceedings: Matter of Timar P.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Juvenile delinquency proceedin[...]

August 15, 2023

Fourth Department – Whistleblower: Martin v. Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Whistleblower Actual violat[...]

August 15, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...