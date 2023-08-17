Hawaii works to pause land transactions in area of deadly Maui wildfires.

(AP) Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he has instructed state Attorney General Anne Lopez to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in the Lahaina area.

Green said he has heard of people he described as not even in real estate reaching out to ask about purchasing land owned by people in the disaster area.

“My intention from start to finish is to make sure that no one is victimized from a land grab,” he said. “People are right now traumatized. Please do not approach them with an offer to buy their land. Do not approach their families saying they’ll be much better off if they make a deal. Because we’re not going to allow it.”

He added that he’d also like to see a long-term moratorium on land bought by people who are not on Maui.