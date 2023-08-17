Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hawaii works to pause land transactions in area of deadly Maui wildfires.

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 17, 2023

Home>News>

Hawaii works to pause land transactions in area of deadly Maui wildfires.

Hawaii works to pause land transactions in area of deadly Maui wildfires.

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//August 17, 2023

(AP) Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he has instructed state Attorney General Anne Lopez to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in the Lahaina area.

Green said he has heard of people he described as not even in real estate reaching out to ask about purchasing land owned by people in the disaster area.

“My intention from start to finish is to make sure that no one is victimized from a land grab,” he said. “People are right now traumatized. Please do not approach them with an offer to buy their land. Do not approach their families saying they’ll be much better off if they make a deal. Because we’re not going to allow it.”

He added that he’d also like to see a long-term moratorium on land bought by people who are not on Maui.

-

Related Content

Phillips Lytle adds four lawyers

Phillips Lytle LLP has announced the hiring of four new attorneys as the firm moves closer to a recruitment go[...]

August 17, 2023

Food service workers suing concessions operator for Seneca Park Zoo

The company that operates the concessions at the Seneca Park Zoo and three other locations in New York is bein[...]

August 17, 2023

Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a[...]

August 17, 2023

COMIDA leader defends board’s decision to veto tax breaks for Westport Crossing project

The executive director of the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency is defending the board's decision[...]

August 17, 2023

Judge orders payments made by mistake to be turned over

A federal judge has ordered a company to repay more than $90,000 that was paid by mistake.

August 16, 2023

2023 Legal Excellence honorees announced

The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal have selected 39 individuals and organizations as 2023 Legal E[...]

August 16, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...