Second Circuit – Personal jurisdiction: UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. v. EVA Airways Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 18, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Personal jurisdiction

Montreal Convention – Subject-matter jurisdiction

UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. v. EVA Airways Corp.

21-2867

Judges Jacobs, Lohier, and Nathan

Background: The plaintiff filed a third-party complaint against the defendant, seeking indemnification and contribution. The court granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction. The plaintiff appeals arguing that New York’s long-arm statute and the Montreal Convention grant personal jurisdiction.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the plaintiff failed to allege the in-state injury required for specific jurisdiction in New York, that the Montreal Convention does not confer personal jurisdiction, and that the defendant never consented to personal jurisdiction in light of the Convention or its contract with the plaintiff. The Montreal Convention places a limit on when courts of the United States may exercise jurisdiction over a claim arising under the treaty. It is a form of subject-matter jurisdiction, and it does not alter domestic personal jurisdiction requirements.

Mark P. Estrella, Countryman & McDaniel, for the appellant; Christopher Carlsen, of Clyde & Co., for the appellee.

Oral argument audio

