Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Hearsay

911 call

People v. Torres

KA 20-01575

Appealed from Erie County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of three counts of robbery. The charges arose from incidents in which the defendant forcibly stole a vehicle and a purse from one victim, and then stole a purse from a second victim the following day. He argues, inter alia, that the recording of a 911 call ought not to have been admitted into evidence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant is correct to point out that the 911 call made by a witness to one of the incidents is hearsay and there is no exception to the rule against hearsay applicable. However, the error was harmless as the proof of the defendant’s guilt was overwhelming.

Robert L. Kemp, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Michael J. Hillery, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video