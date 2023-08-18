Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

By: Daily Record Staff//August 18, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Torres

By: Daily Record Staff//August 18, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Hearsay

911 call

People v. Torres

KA 20-01575

Appealed from Erie County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of three counts of robbery. The charges arose from incidents in which the defendant forcibly stole a vehicle and a purse from one victim, and then stole a purse from a second victim the following day. He argues, inter alia, that the recording of a 911 call ought not to have been admitted into evidence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant is correct to point out that the 911 call made by a witness to one of the incidents is hearsay and there is no exception to the rule against hearsay applicable. However, the error was harmless as the proof of the defendant’s guilt was overwhelming.

Robert L. Kemp, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Michael J. Hillery, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection For cause ch[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Foreclosure: Sanfilippo v. Bohme, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure Corporation’s[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Bail jumping: People v. Shrubsall

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Bail jumping Defective indi[...]

August 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Defamation: Panek v. Brantner

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defamation Absolute immunit[...]

August 16, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ponce

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

August 16, 2023

Fourth Department – Juvenile delinquency proceedings: Matter of Timar P.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Juvenile delinquency proceedin[...]

August 15, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...