Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Terry

By: Daily Record Staff//August 18, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Plea

Enhanced sentences

People v. Terry

KA 19-01025

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault. He argues that the court erred in enhancing his sentence after he pleaded guilty.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that a court may impose an enhanced sentence on a defendant if the court informs the defendant that the promised sentence is conditioned on being truthful in any subsequent presentence interview and the defendant is not truthful. The defendant told his probation officer he only took the plea to avoid a longer sentence and he did not commit the crime despite the warning from the court.

Jane I. Yoon, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Lisa Gray, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

