Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//August 18, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded July 14, 2023

MECHANICS LIEN

ROCHESTER RIDGE PORTLAND LLC

Favor: SZULGIT ELECTRIC INC

1267 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621

