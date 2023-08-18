Prosecutor recommends 20 years for Rochester Proud Boy

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Dominic Pezzola vowed to fight to his last breath

Government lawyers are seeking a 20-year prison sentence for a Rochester man convicted on charges related to his participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dominic Pezzola, 45, was convicted with four other members of the Proud Boys of multiple felonies, including seditious conspiracy.

Pezzola was convicted of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Conspiracy to use force, intimidation, or threats to prevent officers of the United States from discharging their duties

Interference with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder

Destruction of federal property

Assaulting federal officers

Robbery of personal property of the United States

According to evidence presented at trial, Pezzola and the other defendants “plotted to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power, and to prevent the members of Congress, and the federal law enforcement officers … from discharging their duties,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Pezzola and the other four defendants were convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress and federal law enforcement officers from discharging their duties, civil disorder, and destruction of government property.

According to the evidence presented at the trial, the Proud Boys describe themselves as members of a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists.”

The Proud Boys played a significant and often violent role in Washington, D.C. rallies in November and December 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The defendants were leaders or members of the Proud Boys’ special chapter called “Ministry of Self Defense.” They “conspired to prevent, hinder and delay the certification of the Electoral College vote, and to oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the defendants “directed, mobilized, and led a group of Proud Boys and other members of the crowd onto the Capitol grounds, leading to dismantling of metal barricades, destruction of property, breaching of the Capitol building, and assaults on law enforcement,” according to the U.S. Attorney.

Afterward, they claimed credit for what happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room, prosecutors said.

“Pezzola, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with law enforcement officers who were guarding the Capitol,” according to the government’s 80-page sentencing memorandum filed Thursday.

“Pezzola himself admitted that he grabbed Officer (Mark) Ode’s shield while it was still in Officer Ode’s hand and tried to take it from his possession,” according to the memorandum.

“Pezzola viewed the country as one locked in a ‘battle between good & evil’ and ‘freedom vs. tyranny’ and vowed to ‘fight’ to his ‘last breath’ to avoid a communist takeover,” according to the sentencing memo.

Pezzola and the other defendants will be back in court before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Aug. 29 to address any outstanding issues before sentencing.

At that time, Kelly is expected to rule on outstanding post-trial motions, hear any victim impact statements or testimony, hear arguments on disputes raised in the sentencing memoranda as they relate to the application of sentencing guidelines.

