Rochester Black Bar Association holding town hall on juvenile justice

Agencies will explain their roles

The Rochester Black Bar Association is hosting a town hall event on prosecuting juveniles from 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 29, at First Genesis Baptist Church, 292 Hudson Ave.

Representatives from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Monroe County Law Department, and the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office will explain their roles and the laws governing the prosecution of juvenile offenders.

The panel is also expected to include representatives from Monroe County Probation Office and Legal Aid Society.